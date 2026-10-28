Young Surfers Shine at Sea Harvest Grommet Games Champion of Champions

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Muizenberg Beach welcomed young surfers for a weekend of competition and learning at the Sea Harvest Grommet Games Champion of Champions on 24 and 25 October 2026.

With deteriorating conditions expected on Sunday, all competitive heats across the Under 8 to Under 16 divisions were completed on Saturday. When onshore winds brought messy surf on Sunday, the focus shifted to an educational programme, equipping the grommets with practical knowledge to support their surfing development.

Natasha van Greunen opened the programme by demonstrating morning and pre-surf routines and explaining the importance of preparing the body before entering the water. FitGen’s Brandon Walker followed with a session on nutrition and what the body needs to perform at its best.

Craig Johnson and Natasha then led a coaching session covering surfing technique and heat strategy. SSA General Manager Danielle Powis concluded the educational programme with a session focused on judging criteria and priority rules, using demonstrations to explain their application in the water, including interference.

The weekend ended with the official prize-giving, celebrating performances across ten divisions.

Combining competition with practical learning, the event gave young surfers the opportunity to build confidence, develop their skills and strengthen their understanding of competitive surfing.

Surfing South Africa thanks Sea Harvest, the title sponsor; FitGen, the hydration sponsor; and Helping Hand Media, the media sponsor, for their support. Thank you also to the families, coaches and officials who contributed to the weekend. Congratulations to all the surfers who took part!

RESULTS

Under 8 Boys

Jack Stringer Wilfred Glassby Albie Glassby Carter Kruger Ziggy Smith Jesse Mocke

Under 8 Girls

Izzy King

Under 10 Boys

Koa King Eli Nel Mica Viljoen

Under 10 Girls

Georgia Pratt

Under 12 Boys

Roadie Boddy Kyle Adams Ryan Dirks

Under 12 Girls

Milen Naude Leia De Nicker

Under 14 Boys

North Williams Jordan Moore Chadley Hansen Leonardo Mwanda

Under 14 Girls

Miry Van Zyl Shae Hans Petrovina Du Plessis

Under 16 Boys

Christopher Crause Glenville Potgieter Ayden Els Matt Wallis

Under 16 Girls