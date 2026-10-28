Young Surfers Shine at Sea Harvest Grommet Games Champion of Champions

Muizenberg Beach welcomed young surfers for a weekend of competition and learning at the Sea Harvest Grommet Games Champion of Champions on 24 and 25 October 2026.
With deteriorating conditions expected on Sunday, all competitive heats across the Under 8 to Under 16 divisions were completed on Saturday. When onshore winds brought messy surf on Sunday, the focus shifted to an educational programme, equipping the grommets with practical knowledge to support their surfing development.
Natasha van Greunen opened the programme by demonstrating morning and pre-surf routines and explaining the importance of preparing the body before entering the water. FitGen’s Brandon Walker followed with a session on nutrition and what the body needs to perform at its best.
Craig Johnson and Natasha then led a coaching session covering surfing technique and heat strategy. SSA General Manager Danielle Powis concluded the educational programme with a session focused on judging criteria and priority rules, using demonstrations to explain their application in the water, including interference.
The weekend ended with the official prize-giving, celebrating performances across ten divisions.
Combining competition with practical learning, the event gave young surfers the opportunity to build confidence, develop their skills and strengthen their understanding of competitive surfing.
Surfing South Africa thanks Sea Harvest, the title sponsor; FitGen, the hydration sponsor; and Helping Hand Media, the media sponsor, for their support. Thank you also to the families, coaches and officials who contributed to the weekend. Congratulations to all the surfers who took part!
RESULTS
Under 8 Boys
- Jack Stringer
- Wilfred Glassby
- Albie Glassby
- Carter Kruger
- Ziggy Smith
- Jesse Mocke
Under 8 Girls
- Izzy King
Under 10 Boys
- Koa King
- Eli Nel
- Mica Viljoen
Under 10 Girls
- Georgia Pratt
Under 12 Boys
- Roadie Boddy
- Kyle Adams
- Ryan Dirks
Under 12 Girls
- Milen Naude
- Leia De Nicker
Under 14 Boys
- North Williams
- Jordan Moore
- Chadley Hansen
- Leonardo Mwanda
Under 14 Girls
- Miry Van Zyl
- Shae Hans
- Petrovina Du Plessis
Under 16 Boys
- Christopher Crause
- Glenville Potgieter
- Ayden Els
- Matt Wallis
Under 16 Girls
- Aoife Gubbins
- Alana Stemmet
- Kristin Kilshaw