New Path to the World Title: Pipeline Returns as The Ultimate Event with Elevated Points System and New Seeding Format In the new design, nine “regular-season” events will be held before the 36 men and 24 women are narrowed to 24 men and 16 women for the final two “postseason” events. Surfers will carry only their best seven of nine results from the regular season into the next stage. The final season rankings, and ultimately the World Titles, will be determined by a surfer’s best nine of 12 results. The final stretch of the Tour will include two “postseason” events followed by the reimagined Pipe Masters, where the rankings and performances in each will shape the World Title race. The top eight men and women heading into Pipeline will earn the competitive advantage of deeper seeding in the draw. The Pipe Masters will now award 15,000 points, 1.5 times more than a standard CT event, making it the most consequential stop on Tour. These changes reflect the importance of Pipe and ensure the finale delivers elite performances, meaningful consequences, and defining moments in the World Title race. The full 2026 men’s and women’s CT fields from the start of the season will rejoin the postseason competitors to compete in the season’s final event, allowing the world’s best surfers to battle for the prestigious Pipe Masters event Titles while challenging World Title contenders for their place in history. “Pipeline has always held a special place in surfing history, and our fans have made it clear they want to see our sport’s most critical moments unfold there,” said Ryan Crosby, WSL CEO. “We are thrilled to return the final event of the year, where World Champions will be crowned, to this iconic proving ground.” The move underscores the WSL’s commitment to honoring surfing’s rich heritage while simultaneously evolving the competitive platform that awards World Titles. “These changes represent a new era for the WSL,” Crosby continued. “By bringing the finale back to the North Shore and strategically innovating the format, we are celebrating surfing’s legacy and creating the ideal stage for the sport’s most unforgettable moments.” Additionally, all CT events will feature a streamlined format that removes non-elimination rounds. This change raises the stakes from the outset and creates greater opportunities for high-impact heats to run in optimal conditions. As previously announced, the women’s CT field will expand from 18 to 24 surfers in 2026, creating more opportunities and further global representation. Under an agreement with Vans, the intellectual property rights to the Pipe Masters title will be transferred to the WSL Championship Tour. Vans will serve as the exclusive footwear and apparel partner for the Pipe Masters. Surfer qualification for the CT will continue through the three-tier pathway, the regional Qualifying Series up to the Challenger Series. More information about these competitions will be shared in the coming months.