WSL Finals Day Fireworks at Cloudbreak

Cloudbreak is a wave that doesn’t mess around. Sharp reef, moody sets, and a take-no-prisoners attitude that makes heroes and humbles the rest. It’s also the place the WSL chose to stage its final-day showdown for 2025. The call has always been a controversial one, a left-hand reef that loads the dice in favour of the goofies, but if you’re going to wear the crown, you’ve got to be able to scrap for it in any conditions, at any wave, anywhere on tour.

Finals day had its rhythm: slow dawn heats, a building swell, and then some fireworks at the end when it all came together. Here’s how it all unfolded.

The Women Kick It Off

The day started with Caroline Marks against Bettylou Sakura Johnson. The ocean was asleep, barely offering up a pulse, and it looked like one of those dreaded Fiji lulls where minutes slip by like hours. Caroline, didn’t need to do much, she pounced on the one decent set of the heat, linked clean turns, and moved through like she was on cruise control. Bettylou never found her feet, and just like that, Caroline was into the next round.

Italo vs Robbo – A Rivalry Bubbling

Then came the clash of chaos: Italo Ferreira versus Jack Robinson. These two have been building a rivalry for a while now, Robbo with his calm, surgical approach, and Italo with the manic energy of a firecracker in a wind tunnel. True to form, Italo went berserk from the first horn, throwing himself into anything that moved and stomping a couple of big punts for solid scores.

Jack, normally so icy under pressure, looked rattled. He fell on wave after wave. It was strange to see him looking so human, so un-clutch. Italo rolled through while Robbo went home to wonder what just happened.

The Reef Starts to Cooperate

As the day wore on, the swell began to pulse. Cloudbreak shifted gears, slowing down just enough to open those long running walls we dream about. Suddenly the playing field felt alive, and the scores followed.

Caroline, on her forehand, looked sharper than ever. She dismantled section after section, showing the regular footers how it’s done. Where most struggled to stay fluid, she looked right at home, and the scoreboard proved it.

Enter Griff – The Hammer Man

One regular footer who wasn’t struggling on his backhand was Griffin Colapinto. Griff brought the hammers. Big vertical hits, tail blows, and a confidence that only grows when he’s locked into rhythm. He took down a fired-up Italo, stopping the Brazilian in his tracks with a mix of power and flair.

Griff looked like the man to beat.

Saffa Spotlight: Jordy vs Griff

And then it was the moment all the South Africans were waiting for: Jordy Smith against Griff in the semis. Griff started hot, logging a 6 and a 7 before Jordy even stuck a landing. The big bru from Durban started shaky, falling on his openers.

But then a set marched in. Jordy wound up and threw down one of the biggest floaters seen all year. The crowd on the boats lost it, the judges went high, and suddenly Jordy had the single best score of the day.

With minutes left, he needed a high 6 to steal it. A tapering wall offered a chance, and he gave it everything, but the wave fizzled towards the end. The score came in short. Griff advanced, Jordy bowed out, and Saffas everywhere sighed. The dream run wasn’t to be.

Still, what a year it’s been for Jordy. Eighteen seasons deep on tour, and he’s still right at the sharp end, mixing it up with the new guard and looking hungry as ever. Most surfers are long gone by this stage, but Jordy’s ability to reinvent himself, keep pace, and throw down world-class surfing is a testament to his talent and resilience.

Women’s Final – Molly Clutches Up

The women’s title came down to Molly Picklum against Caroline Marks. Caroline had looked unstoppable all day, mowing down the field and looking like she’d ride the goofy foot advantage all the way to the crown. She took the first heat, and for a moment it felt inevitable.

But Molly wasn’t having it. With the kind of composure you only see in true champions, she threaded technical tube rides and threw huge rail arcs, turning the momentum on its head. By the third heat, she had Caroline chasing. When the final horn blew, Molly was the one with her arms raised.

It felt right. She’s been the best surfer on tour all year, the number one seed, and she finished the job. No asterisk, no questions. Molly Picklum: 2025 World Champ.

Men’s Final – Yago’s Moment

The men’s title fight featured world number one Yago Dora against Griffin Colapinto. Griff had been terrifying all day, dismantling anyone who crossed his path, and Yago had been waiting hours, watching it all unfold. That’s a brutal spot, to sit on the sidelines while your opponent gathers momentum.

But Yago wasn’t rattled. The goofyfoot from Brazil came out swinging, dominating the opening exchanges and showing exactly why he came into finals day as the number one seed. Griff fought back, but there were no cracks in Yago’s armour. By the end of the first heat, it was over: Yago was your 2025 World Champ. His first, and richly deserved.

The Bigger Picture

So, in the end, the script held. Both number one seeds, Molly and Yago, walked away with the trophies. There’s a certain satisfaction in that. The finals format has never been a fan favourite, and it won’t be missed as the WSL shifts to a new structure in 2026, but at least this year it delivered the right champions.

Still, the location leaves questions. Cloudbreak is magic, but it’s a left. Pure and simple. Finals at a wave where you can only go one way will always skew things, and the goofyfoots were licking their lips. Caroline’s run from fourth seed to the final was proof of that bias. But champions adapt, and Molly and Yago proved they could win anywhere, anyhow.

Looking Ahead

That’s a wrap on 2025. The schedule for 2026 looks spicy, with fresh stops and a new finals format to shake things up. For Saffa fans, the dream is always the same: more South Africans on tour, and maybe, just maybe, another title run from Jordy.

Until then, we’ll remember Cloudbreak for what it gave us: drama, upsets, heroics, and two deserving champs crowned on the reef.