World-Class Longboarding Lights Up the SA Champs

The 2025 Billabong SA Longboard Surfing Championships are in full swing, and the first three days of competition (6-8 May) have delivered exceptional performances, electric energy, and flawless surf at Lower Point, Jeffreys Bay — South Africa’s most iconic longboarding arena. With national titles at stake, this premier event promises exceptional spectator action until Sunday, 11 May when the final showdowns take place.

The South African Longboard Championships is presented by one of the world’s most iconic surf brands, Billabong, which champions a lifestyle embracing ocean conservation, youth development, and community-driven surf culture.

Mohamed Dewan, General Manager of Boardriders South Africa, which includes the Billabong brand, extended his congratulations to all the competitors on outstanding surfing displays the past three days, saying: “These performances underscore what Billabong believes: our athletes are every bit as legendary as the waves they ride. We have a longstanding connection with the South African surf scene, and our continued support reflects a deep commitment to the athletes, culture, and communities that define it.

“At Boardriders — through brands like Billabong — we’re not just backing events; we’re actively contributing to the revival of surf culture and working to position South Africa’s coastline once again on the global surfing stage. We’re here to support local talent and help shape the future of South African surfing.”

DAY 1 & 2 Overview: Sawyer, Bing, Gilmour, Stubbs, and King Shine Bright

With consistent swell, clean lines, and picture-perfect conditions, over 195 longboarders from across the country are making the most of the famed right-hand point break. Spectators have been treated to everything from stylish nose-rides to powerful rail work, as divisions from Under 14 through to Over 75 bring together multiple generations of surfers.

· In the Open Men’s Round 2, 2018 World Longboard Champion Steven Sawyer stamped his authority early with a phenomenal 19.10 heat total, the highest of the opening rounds. Fellow contender Justin Bing followed with a cleanly executed 9-point ride, asserting his place in the draw.

· In the Open Ladies, Christy Gilmour put on a powerful display in Round 1, scoring an 8.17, while Cara Stubbs posted an impressive 8.00 in Round 2 with smooth, confident surfing.

· A show-stopping performance came in Day 2’s Mystic Division, where Tarryn King delivered the most dominant ride of the event so far – a perfect 10-point wave, contributing to an extraordinary 19.77 heat total. Her precision, poise, and power had the beach roaring with applause.

DAY 3 Overview: Quarterfinals Bring the Heat at Lower Point

With another day of classic J-Bay perfection, the Quarterfinal rounds lifted the energy even higher as surfers fought for spots in the finals.

· In the Open Men’s Quarterfinals, Sawyer continued his run of brilliance with a 9.07, combining elegant footwork with critical sections. Sam Christianson impressed with an 8.33, while Oliver Packham earned an 8.00, highlighting the depth of talent in this division.

· The Open Ladies Quarterfinals saw Cara Stubbs once again on form, locking in an 8.17, while Tarryn King backed up her earlier Mystic Division success with another powerful 8.00 ride, solidifying her place as one of the event’s standout surfers.

“We are so proud to be supporting South Africa’s longboarding competitors and reigniting the Billabong brand on our coastline,” continued Dewan. “Our partnership with the South African Longboard Championships signals a renewed energy and long-term investment in the local surf scene and athletes.

“The last three days of non-stop surfing action have shown the depth of our surfing talent across all age groups, with some incredibly promising athletes showing what the future of South African surfing holds. Billabong is excited to be at the forefront of the surfing revolution, supporting and empowering our athletes through incredible events such as these. We encourage everyone to get down to Jeffreys Bay to catch action live at one of the world’s most famous point breaks.”

Don’t Miss Out!

With more action continuing throughout the weekend and finals on the horizon, all eyes remain on Jeffreys Bay as South Africa’s longboarding elite continue to raise the bar. Spectators are encouraged to attend and support local surfers as they carve their way to national titles.