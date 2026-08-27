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Where the tar ends, the real adventure begins. Dale Staples and a crew of good friends head north, following the wild coastline of Southern Africa in search of something you can never guarantee.

What follows is a trip measured less in kilometres than in empty barrels, dusty roads, late-night laughs and the kind of memories that only come from chasing waves with your mates. Along the way, they find incredible waves, wild landscapes and a few sessions that make all the miles worth it.

Where the Tar Ends is a story about the journey as much as the waves — good friends, open roads and scoring when Africa decides to turn it on.