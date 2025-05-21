The Western Australia Margaret River Pro returned to The Box for the first time since 2019, allowing a barrel shootout at the shallow-water slab for the first six heats of the men’s Round of 16, before slower consistency and incoming onshore wind forced a move back to Main Break for the final two heats of the round.

The rising onshore wind and increasing swell quickly changed conditions, leading to a decision to call the women’s Round of 16 off for the day, especially with so much on the line for the women’s field regarding the Mid-season Cut and re-qualification for the 2026 CT season. The competition has already been called off for tomorrow, Thursday, May 22, with an update on the call tomorrow for the following days.

Smith Sets the Standard, Moves to World No. 2

The decision to finish the round at Main Break paid off for Jordy Smith (RSA), who delivered a dominant performance as he posted the highest numbers of the event to defeat Marco Mignot (FRA). An opening 7.83 (out of a possible 10) was followed by a 9.50 for a 17.33 (out of a possible 20) heat total as Smith’s explosive railwork lit up the large face of Main Break. The win moved Smith up to World No. 2 on the live rankings, with the potential for the 37-year-old South African to leave Western Australia in the Yellow Leader Jersey. It will be the fourth straight Quarterfinals appearance for Smith, who has tapped into rare form since winning his first event in seven years at Stop No. 4 in El Salvador.

“I was stoked, I started with that seven, and then to get the nine was special, so I was pumped,” Smith said. “I kind of had my strategy for [The Box], and then as we got there, the wind kind of was coming. I was like, ‘Oh, I might need to get an early start before that wind really hits in’. And then they just U-turn, come back, reset. They made a great call, you know, I think they predicted it perfectly. I know it worked out for me in the end.”