Wavepool Surf Tour Launches In The Swiss Alps

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Most surfing stories begin at the ocean. This one starts in the Swiss Alps.

The Wavepool Surf Tour officially gets underway on 1 August with the Alaïa Surf Challenge at Alaïa Bay, Switzerland, the first event in a new international tour created specifically for wavepool surfing. The tour includes both online and live competition formats.

While surfers have been competing in wavepools for decades, wavepool surfing has changed dramatically in recent years. New facilities continue to open across Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and the Americas, creating new surfing hubs and bringing the sport to places once considered far beyond surfing’s traditional reach.

The Wavepool Surf Tour has been created to connect those communities through competition.

Built by a team drawn from both the surfing and wavepool industries, the tour reflects the changing face of surfing and the opportunities created by a rapidly expanding global network of wavepools. It offers surfers a new way to participate, compete and measure themselves against others while remaining connected to their local wavepool communities.

There’s another way to do this.

Surf. Submit. Compete.

“We’ve watched wavepools grow from isolated projects into a global network of venues and surfers,” said founder Mark Fessler.

“Today, world-class facilities are operating across multiple continents, with more opening every year. We believe the time is right for a competition format built specifically for wavepool surfing and the people who are helping drive its growth.”

The Wavepool Surf Tour has been designed to be inclusive from the outset, bringing together surfers across multiple ages, disciplines and abilities within a shared competitive format.

While the season unfolds online, it culminates at the Wavepool World Finals, where the leading surfers from every division come together for the first live event of the year and the crowning of the year’s global champions.

The Alaïa Surf Challenge is the first event on the calendar. Additional details regarding divisions, event formats, participation opportunities and future events will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit:

www.wavepoolsurftour.com

Partnership & Sponsorship Enquiries

Mark Fessler

Founder

mark@wavepoolsurftour.com

Athlete & Competition Enquiries

Clyde Martin

Co-Founder

clyde@wavepoolsurftour.com

Media Enquiries

Craig Jarvis

Head of Marketing & Communications

craig@truthcollective.co.za

FAQ’s

www.wavepoolsurftour.com/faq

About The Wavepool Surf Tour

https://www.wavepoolsurftour.com/about

The Wavepool Surf Tour connects surfers from wavepools around the world through a shared online competitive format built specifically for wavepool surfing. Competitors participate throughout the season from their local wavepools, with the leading performers advancing to the Wavepool World Finals, the first live event of the season.