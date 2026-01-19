Watch: Jordy Smith’s ‘Best Surf of my Life’

When Jordy says it’s the best surf of his life, you stop and watch. Not because of hype, but because moments like this are rare, even for someone who’s spent a lifetime chasing waves.

What unfolds is a day of non-stop, pumping barrels, breaking along a stretch of coastline not far from where he grew up. Familiar ground, seen in a way it almost never reveals itself. The kind of conditions you hope for but seldom gett, shared with only a few close mates in the lineup.

There’s something special about watching world-class surfing happen at home. No crowds, no noise, just precision, commitment, and waves bending perfectly over shallow reef.