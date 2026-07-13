Vincent Claims Ballito Crown as South Africans Build Momentum for Challenger Series

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The Ballito Open presented by O’Neill wrapped up in powerful, overhead surf on Saturday, with Australia’s Winter Vincent claiming his first Ballito title while South Africa’s top surfers continued to strengthen their positions ahead of the Challenger Series.

Vincent, who has impressed in Ballito since making his debut at the event in 2024, delivered a composed performance in the men’s final to post a winning two-wave total of 14.33. The Australian overcame a stacked lineup that included Africa QS rankings leader Adin Masencamp and Championship Tour surfer Luke Thompson, using his trademark speed, power and commitment in the challenging conditions.

While Vincent celebrated the victory, there was plenty for South African fans to cheer. Masencamp continued his remarkable run of form, backing up his victory at Vic Bay with another runner-up finish. The result sees the Kommetjie standout remain firmly on top of the Africa QS rankings and head into the Challenger Series full of confidence.

Thompson also showed his class throughout the event, making the final in front of a passionate local crowd and proving he’s more than capable of matching it with the world’s best in heavy Ballito surf.

In the women’s event, Kirra Pinkerton (USA) claimed the title after defeating Championship Tour surfer Bella Kenworthy (USA) in the final. Pinkerton’s commitment on the larger sets earned her a winning total of 13.17, giving the former World Junior Champion valuable confidence ahead of the Challenger Series.

South African Sarah Baum was once again the country’s standout performer, advancing to her second consecutive QS final after producing some of the highest-scoring rides of the competition. Following her victory at Vic Bay, Baum’s runner-up finish further cements her lead atop the Africa QS rankings and puts her in an excellent position as attention shifts to the Challenger Series.

With both Masencamp and Baum leading the continental rankings after successive finals appearances, South African surfing heads into the next phase of the season with significant momentum. Ballito once again proved why it remains one of the premier stops on the African QS, delivering world-class waves and providing the perfect platform for local surfers to measure themselves against elite international competition