VAPOUR – Tiaan Engelbrecht

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VAPOUR is a short film from South African surfer and filmmaker Tiaan Engelbrecht —an intimate exploration of surfing, nature, and the constant state of becoming.

Inspired by the ever-changing relationship between water, land, and self, VAPOUR reflects on the parallels between life and the ocean. Swells travel vast distances, no two waves are ever the same, and neither are we. Through moments of calm, chaos, and release, the film reminds us that change isn’t something to resist, it’s our natural state.

At 25 years old, Tiaan Engelbrecht is a qualified marine scientist from Strand, where his connection to the ocean first began. While science became his profession, surfing has always been his greatest passion. Having spent more than 13 years in the water, competed in a handful of QS events, and ultimately found his calling in free surfing, Tiaan has shaped his life around staying close to the sea.

Shot over eight months, VAPOUR brings together footage captured across some of South Africa’s most iconic coastline, from the rugged West Coast and the familiar breaks around Cape Town and the Boland to the world-renowned waves of Jeffreys Bay. Combining water, land, and aerial cinematography with thoughtful storytelling, the film offers a deeply personal glimpse into Tiaan’s relationship with the ocean and the wild landscapes that shape both surfers and the sea.

More than a surf film, VAPOUR is a visual meditation on movement, transformation, and the quiet understanding that we’re never truly lost—we’re simply becoming.

Footage by:

Alan van Gysen

Christo van der Ham

Helgard Rautenbach

John Wilkie

Ernst Ohlhoff

CJ Marais

Dan Louis

Grant du Preez

Mike Ruthnum

Corne Thom