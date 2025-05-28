From the keyboard of Ricky Badness: I think the real magic of the Tweni2s is that it’s more than just a surf comp, it’s a mini beach festival that brings an entire community of like-minded individuals together for a day of sun, surf, music and good vibes.

Rocking up to the venue at first light we were greeted by stiff offshore winds grooming the iconic south coast pointbreak of Umtentweni. Surf comps are usually a place that fill me with feelings of dread and anxiety, but the Tweni2s just hits differently.

First off, it’s a pairs event, which immediately adds a unique spice to the mix. When you get teams from all the main beaches of KZN going head to head for a 70k prize purse, shit gets pretty interesting! Additionally, the generic contest rulebook is thrown out the window. The format gets decided on the day, by the surfers. No priority, no interference calls, anything goes!

“That’s the whole thing about the Tweni2s, It’s like rugby surfing bru! No rules!” says event organiser and South Coast legend Andrew ‘Roosta’ Lange.

I reckon that’s what ends up attracting some pretty big names; this year we had heavy hitters like Shane Sykes, James Ribbink and Travis Logie all making an appearance. Shane ended up putting down the wave of the day, dropping some hammers on a perfect set wave. Kinda like watching one of his films in real life!

The vast competitive experience of Logie ended up paying off in the end and his team took home the big W and a whopping 20k each, not bad for a fun day down the coast!

This little gem of an event has been running for a couple of years now and seems to just be getting bigger and better every time. In my opinion, surfing desperately needs more shit like this. A move back to its core roots. No frills, no fuss, just a bunch of surfers going absolutely savage, it’s one hell of a jol!