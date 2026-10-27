Tristan Roberts Crowned Three-Time Bodyboarding World Champion

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South Africa’s Tristan Roberts has secured his third Men’s Bodyboarding World Championship, clinching the 2026 title at El Frontón in Gran Canaria on Monday, adding to his previous world crowns in 2019 and 2022.

The 29-year-old arrived at the Gran Canaria Frontón King leading the IBC World Tour rankings, needing only to compete in his opening heat to mathematically secure the title. But Roberts did more than simply show up, winning his Round 4 heat with a combined two-wave score of 13.25 to finish ahead of Peru’s Christopher Bayona on 12.25.

It was a milestone moment for one of South Africa’s most accomplished wave riders, made all the more special by the people waiting on the beach. Two childhood friends carried Roberts out of the water on their shoulders, while his mother, who had travelled to Gran Canaria as a surprise, was there to celebrate her son becoming a world champion in person for the first time.

“It’s super special for me to become World Champion here again,” Roberts said.

A special connection with El Frontón

Few waves hold as much significance in Roberts’ career as El Frontón. He first discovered the powerful Gran Canaria reef when he was just 12 years old and has returned countless times since, spending extended periods training at the wave and building strong connections with the local bodyboarding community.

It was here that Roberts claimed his first Men’s World Championship in 2019, completing the double by also winning the Gran Canaria Frontón King. He secured his second world title at El Frontón in 2022, and four years later, the iconic wave has once again provided the backdrop to a defining moment in his career.

Roberts also claimed the Pro Junior World Championship in 2014, underlining a career that has seen him establish himself among the world’s best.

While his first senior world title was driven by the hunger of a young rider determined to reach the top, Roberts says his perspective has changed with experience. Having come to appreciate just how difficult it is to win and remain at the highest level, he now approaches every heat, event and championship with a greater sense of gratitude.

That made Monday’s celebration particularly meaningful. Roberts has often spoken about the support his mother has given him throughout his childhood and career, describing her as his “number one fan” and one of the people most responsible for helping him pursue his ambitions in bodyboarding.

Having her, his partner and childhood friends alongside him in Gran Canaria made his third world title a moment to savour.

One title secured, another in sight

Roberts’ campaign in Gran Canaria is far from over. With the world title wrapped up, he now turns his attention to another major prize: the Gran Canaria Frontón King.

He won the event in 2019 and 2024, and victory this year would see him repeat the world title and event double he achieved seven years ago.

For now, the focus is on making the most of a wave he knows and loves, putting on a show and continuing to produce his best bodyboarding. Another Frontón King crown would be the perfect way to round off an already memorable campaign.

Several of the leading contenders also progressed through Round 4, with France’s Pierre-Louis Costes winning his heat with a 13.50 total and local favourite Armide Soliveres advancing with 13.35. Amaury Lavernhe also progressed in second place.

With the Men’s World Championship decided, attention now turns to the remaining battles at the Frontón King, where Roberts has the opportunity to add another event victory to an already outstanding season.

For South African surfing and wave riding, it is another major international achievement — and a reminder of the talent South Africa continues to produce across the disciplines of wave riding.