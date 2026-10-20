Tragedy at Orient Beach, East London: Woman Dies Following Shark Attack

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A 65-year-old woman, identified as Janine Lochrenberg, has died following a shark attack at Orient Beach in East London on Tuesday morning, 20 October.

The tragedy has deeply affected the local swimming and surfing community. Janine was swimming with a group of open-water swimmers at the popular coastal beach when the incident occurred.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said police were called to the scene at around 7am. On arrival, officers discovered the body of a 65-year-old woman with serious injuries.

According to reports, Janine sustained severe injuries to her right arm and leg. Lifeguards brought her ashore, where emergency assistance was provided. Despite efforts to save her, she sadly died at the scene.

Police have opened an inquest to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Beaches closed following the attack

Following the tragedy, the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality closed Orient Beach and Eastern Beach until further notice, urging the public to stay out of the water and follow all safety advisories. Additional warnings have also been issued at surrounding beaches.

The closures serve as a precaution while authorities respond to the incident. For the local ocean community, it’s a sobering reminder of the need to respect the ocean and remain aware of changing conditions.

Shark attacks in a global context

While any fatal shark encounter is deeply distressing, such incidents remain rare worldwide. Figures from the International Shark Attack File (ISAF), maintained by the Florida Museum of Natural History, provide some context.

In 2025, the ISAF recorded 65 confirmed unprovoked shark bites worldwide, nine of which were fatal. This was up from 47 unprovoked bites in 2024, although the 2025 total remained below the 10-year average of 72. The nine fatalities were above the decade average of six per year.

The United States recorded the highest number of unprovoked bites in 2025, with 25, followed by Australia with 21. South Africa recorded one fatal unprovoked bite during the year.

While these figures help put the incident into a global context, they offer little comfort to those affected by the loss. Our thoughts remain with Janine’s family and friends, and the open-water swimming community, during this difficult time.

Featured Image: Pierre de Villiers