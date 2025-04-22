The Royal St Andrews SA Open Championships Presented by Rip Curl

Not as big as the day before, with a fair share of onshore on it, the conditions were tricky but very contestable today, with big scores pouring through for the loaded final heats of the event.

The women’s final was a close affair. Van Greunen was in the lead until the last minute when Lepront picked up a bomb and executed a solid crack on her backhand. It was an agonising wait for the score, but it was enough to put her in the lead as the final siren went. Van Greunen was just behind in second, with Aimee Du Preez and Leah Lepront in third and fourth, respectively.