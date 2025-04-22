The Rip Curl Cup Winners Crowned

The contest featured many of the country’s top surfers, a selection of young crew members, and a few old-guard surfers.

In the Women’s Final, Tasha Van Greunen was in form. She only surfed three waves in the final, but two were good enough to put her in the lead. Anastasia Venter had shown flashes of brilliance over the weekend of surfing but couldn’t do enough to snatch victory from Van Greunen, who was a stoked winner. Louise Lepront was third, with Remi Fourie fourth.