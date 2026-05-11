- Advertisement -

For years, East London’s Western Wall has existed as a rumour, a riddle and an obsession. A wave so fickle and unpredictable that even when the conditions look perfect, it can refuse to break. But when it does come alive, it transforms into something extraordinary.

Last Friday, everything aligned.

What followed was a historic day of giant barrels, heavy wipeouts and pure adrenaline as surfers, photographers and hundreds of spectators witnessed the Western Wall at its absolute best. In “The Day the King Came to Town,” photographer Pierre de Villiers takes us inside the chaos, emotion and magic of a day that South African surfing won’t soon forget.

Part 1

Historic day down at the Western Wall. The anticipation and the way it all unfolded blows my mind the more I think about it. Still buzzing 24hrs later!

Stuart Fowles and I have been watching and waiting for years! Trying to figure out all the variables that make this crazy stretch of wall and sand bank an absolute wonder of the world when it all comes together. Two days of the exact same conditions and the one day will be epic and the other flat and messy…she is complicated to say the least. Sometimes its cooking and turns off like a light switch, just to keep you scratching your head. Tired of watching, Solly had a solo paddle many years ago on a smaller day. The guy is just an absolute beast! She showed him enough that day to light a fire in him and he hasn’t been able to shake her since. Vowing to return with a bit more horse power and a back up crew.

Tuesday I spotted what looked like a special swell, big cut off low pressure with pulsing 5m plus south to south east swell. It looked epic! The only wrinkle in my plan was the wind. It was going to be howling! The first person I messaged was Solly, second was Grant ‘Twiggy’ Baker. We’ve been chatting for a couple of years about the Western Wall and he’s always showed a keen interest to get involved in unlocking what’s out there. Problem was Twigg was heading to Bruce’s for what looked like the day of the year. Although extremely keen to come up to EL, driving away from

Bruce’s for a 50/50 call on a fickle as can be Western Wall was weighing hard on him, and me.

Friday and Saturday morning looked like the best window for some big barrel activities and the decision was made to commit. I was down early on Friday morning for a first light check, it wasn’t good at all. I was getting ready to phone Twigg and turn him around when one single 20ft peak reared its beautiful head just beyond the pier and barreled for 150m. Gassing the entire Indian ocean as well as my hopes and dreams into the channel and howling wind. There was a chance! A quick voice note to Solly and Twiggy let the ous know I was pretty excited!

Part 2

Twiggy arrived an hour later, just in time to see a semi-decent set unload…then it went absolutely dormant! Nothing! I was starting to feel ill. The howling Westerly was destroying any chance the wave had of becoming something surfable, let alone world class. Twiggy looked at me and said, don’t stress bru, I feel like its going to happen. He wasn’t wrong. The wind and tide dropped slightly, someone in the back room flicked a switch, and 18 to 20ft barrels starting lighting up the bank. Sphincters puckered and nervous dumps unloaded, we suited up and hit the launch site.

My plan was to shoot from the duck with my mate Murray, who has the world of experience in the biggest seas. Once we got out my worst fear was realized. The wind and spray from the waves was diabolical and relentless. Just a non stop bounce and spray job. Getting sharp images was going to be impossible! An hour and a half later I had to make the hardest call and head back to land and try shoot from there with a longer setup. What I saw during my time out there absolutely blew my mind! Solly and Twigg like a pair of gladiators in an arena that was heaving and deadly! Ous were getting massive barrels and navigating the line up like they were born to do this exact thing. Just something I’m so stoked to have witnessed in my lifetime, up close and with my own eyes! Bucket list shit! Part 3

Spent the rest of the day with the hundreds of people gathered around the coastline to witness history unfolding. Cheers, whistles, hooters, it was all going down. Was this East London’s ‘Nazare’ moment!? Couldn’t help but feel so proud and even a bit teary, it had all finally come together.

The guys towed until the sky was pink and the crowds were hoarse! Solly had a big wipeout, blowing his knee as the day came to an end. I headed back to the launch site to welcome the boys. Deep long hugs and hard high fives were the order of the day…the ous were hovering!!! Special thanks to:

Murray for the duck and fearless skillful driving.

Joel for the assistance on the duck and on the land.

Andre Farr for the video clip that cemented the call.

Tyrone and Louis.

Twiggy for just being a fukn legend. Always calm with a catchy enthusiasm which filters to all around him.

Solly, you are a special guy. Nothing is ever a problem for you. Always keen for a mission! After years of toiling, watching you get a 20ft barrel, raise your arms in the air and be out there with you is something I’ll never forget. Im so happy for you bru. I feel like there is so much more to tell of this story and day. 30ft left hand sets coming from behind us in the duck, heroic rescues…think I’ll save some for the fire place. What a day!