The 2025 SA Masters Surfing Champs: Everything You Need To Know

Long Beach, Kommetjie, Cape Town — October 2025:

Finals Day of the 2025 South African Masters Surfing Championships delivered classic Long Beach conditions with solid swell and strong wind. While the wind was strong enough to cancel the Cape Town Marathon, it didn’t deter the organisers or competitors at the SA Masters Surfing Champs.

Presented by the City of Cape Town and supported by SMTH Shapes, Reef Wetsuits, Advanced Health Private Day Hospitals, Jack Black Beer, and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport, the event was a showcase of experience, power, and passion from South Africa’s top masters surfers.

Buffalo City Dominates

Buffalo City Surfriders were in top form across multiple divisions, with a commanding performance that earned them both the Masters Cup and several individual titles.

David Malherbe (Buffalo City) won the Over 60 Division , showcasing smooth and powerful surfing in the cold Kommetjie water.

(Buffalo City) won the , showcasing smooth and powerful surfing in the cold Kommetjie water. Gareth Sepp (Buffalo City) took his second consecutive Over 55 title , combining experience and consistency in challenging conditions.

(Buffalo City) took his , combining experience and consistency in challenging conditions. Warwick Heny (Buffalo City) delivered one of the standout performances of the event in the Over 50 Final , scoring a 9.60 ride and a 16.40 heat total.

(Buffalo City) delivered one of the standout performances of the event in the , scoring a 9.60 ride and a 16.40 heat total. Tristan Johnson and Tyrell Johnson continued Buffalo City’s charge with wins in the Over 45 and Over 40 divisions respectively.

Home Victory for Roxy Davis

Local Kommetjie surfer Dr. Roxy Davis once again demonstrated her mastery at Long Beach, winning the Over 35 Women’s Division. Using her intimate knowledge of the break, Davis scored a 13.50 heat total to take a decisive win.

“Stoked with the win, it’s always great to get a home break win, and especially with my husband and kids on the beach for support,” said Davis. “And a special thanks to iLembe for having me at this event.”

Clinton Gravett Secures Back-to-Back Titles

The Over 35 Men’s Division belonged to Clinton Gravett (Buffalo City), who defended his 2024 title with authority. His combination of a 7.00 and 9.17 gave him an unassailable lead in the final.

“I was just blessed to get waves in the final,” said Gravett. “Last year was my first title, so this year was a bit more nerve-wracking to defend it. Stoked to lift some trophies tonight.”

2025 SA Masters Surfing Championships – Final Results

Over 65 Division

Jeremy Zinn (CTS) Geoff Johnstone (CW) Alan Carter (BC) Eddy Godfrey (UGU) Mike Soekoe (Eden)

Over 60 Division

David Malherbe (BC) Peter Lawson (ESA) Mickey Duffus (CTS) Nick Pike (BC)

Over 55 Division

Gareth Sepp (BC) Rob Moore-Boyle (ESA) Richard Heath (CW) Kevin O’Brien (BC)

Over 50 Division

Warwick Heny (BC) Gary Van Wieringen (UGU) Wayne Monk (BC) Graeme Field (BC)

Over 45 Division

Tristan Johnson (BC) Greg Emslie (BC) Sean Holmes (EDEN) Renier Jansen (UGU)

Over 40 Division

Tyrell Johnson (BC) Neil Zietsman (CTS) Simon Fish (ESA) Jason Lee Isaacs (CTS)

Over 35 Women’s Division

Roxy Davis (ILM) Tarryn King (ILM) Heather Clark Penny Stemmet (BC)

Over 35 Men’s Division

Clinton Gravett (BC) Craig Johnson (CTS) Geoffrey Greaves (CW) Manfred Adrio (CTS)

Masters Cup Team Results

Buffalo City Surfriders – 44,735 Cape Town Surfriders – 36,630 Cape Winelands Surfriders – 31,151 Ugu – 27,970 Eden – 24,376 eThekwini – 19,955 iLembe Surfriders – 16,776

Event Overview

Despite strong winds and challenging paddles in the frigid Long Beach waters, the 2025 SA Masters Surfing Champs was a resounding success and a testament to the dedication of South Africa’s surfing community. The combination of larger surf, high-calibre performances, and local support made the event one of the standout editions in recent years.

Hosted by Cape Town Surfriders and sanctioned by Surfing South Africa, the 2025 SA Masters celebrated the enduring spirit of South African surfing and the legends who continue to define it.