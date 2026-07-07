Surfing The Outer Edge Of Alaska

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Blending adventure, surfing and the untamed beauty of Alaska, The Outer Edge of Alaska follows pro surfer and explorer Dylan Graves on an extraordinary expedition into one of the world’s last truly wild frontiers. Aboard the Milo, a retired fishing vessel transformed into a cold-water surf exploration platform, Graves joins Alaskan surf pioneer Captain Mike McCune and crew in search of untouched waves across the remote Shumagin Islands. Along the way, the team encounters an astonishing marine ecosystem, paddling alongside orcas, navigating bear country and surfing pristine breaks surrounded by puffins, all while pushing deeper into the rugged edge of the Alaskan wilderness.

The 38-minute documentary is a visually stunning and deeply immersive journey that captures both the thrill of exploration and the raw power of nature. It was edited by former Zag editor Will Bendix, who also wrote and directed the film, and produced by Alan van Gysen alongside Susan Langston.

A film by | Now Now Media

Presented by | FCS GO

Featuring | Dylan Graves, Mike McCune, Wendy McCune, Scott Dickerson

Written and directed by | Will Bendix

Director of Photography | Alan van Gysen

Produced by | Alan van Gysen & Susan Langston

Executive Producer | John Gowing

Edited by | Will Bendix