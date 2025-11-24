Surfing the Frozen Frontier: ‘Antarctica Domain One’ Premieres in Cape Town

Cape Town’s iconic Labia Theatre will host the South African premiere of Antarctica Domain One on Wednesday, 26 November, a groundbreaking surf documentary that pushes the boundaries of adventure cinema. Directed by the renowned Gauchos del Mar brothers, the film chronicles an unprecedented expedition to chase waves in the most remote, inhospitable ocean on Earth.

And among the small team who brought this ambitious project to life is Cape Town’s own cinematographer, Michael Veltman, whose lens captured the stark beauty and wild unpredictability of Antarctica. We got the chance to talk to him about the journey, the challenges, and the unforgettable moments behind the film.

A Journey That Began on African Shores

Veltman’s involvement in Antarctica Domain One emerged from a long-standing creative partnership with the Gauchos del Mar brothers.

“I’m a filmmaker and cinematographer from Cape Town, and most of my work sits at the intersection of surf, nature, or adventure storytelling,” he explains.

“Back in 2018 I was shooting a lot of surf films, which is how I crossed paths with the Gauchos del Mar brothers. They were travelling through South Africa in their Unimog truck… We connected through the local surf community, and they invited me to join them for a segment of the expedition.”

After working together on African Territory II and their Canal Off TV series, the trust and creative synergy were already firmly established. So when the brothers began planning their Antarctic mission years later, they asked him to join the crew for both cinematography and water work.

“They knew my style, and I guess trusted my ability to film in harsh conditions.”

Chasing Waves at the Bottom of the World

Surf exploration is never simple, but Antarctica presents a level of difficulty unlike anywhere else on the planet.

“It was a mix of incredibly special moments and genuine challenges,” he says. “We were on a small sailboat with limited equipment, so chasing waves wasn’t straightforward—everything required patience, precise timing, and a lot of luck.”

When everything lined up, the crew found themselves surrounded by scenes that felt almost surreal:

empty, untouched waves breaking beneath snow-dusted cliffs, penguins diving through the lineup, seals cruising past the boards.

But the cold itself was a formidable adversary.

“The cold affected everything—camera batteries, wetsuits, decision-making… Navigating new waves with unknown entry and exit points added to the difficulty.”

A Final Session to Remember

Despite weeks of waiting, scouting, and grinding through harsh conditions, the team eventually scored a moment that will define the film and Veltman’s memory.

“The final session of the trip stands out… three-foot offshore barrels on a small slab, with penguins swimming around us and seals cruising through the lineup. The ocean felt incredibly alive, and everything just clicked.”

But this highlight came with an unexpected twist.

“I was bitten on the bum by a seal while shooting in the water,” he laughs. “Terrifying at the time, but looking back it perfectly sums up how wild and unpredictable Antarctica is—and it’s a story (and small tattoo) I’ll carry forever.”

Endurance, Logistics, and the Raw Edge of Exploration

Behind the magic moments were weeks of hardship, thin rations, seasickness, failed forecasts, and the relentless cold.

“The toughest challenges were endurance and logistics,” he reflects. “We spent weeks at sea with limited fresh food… long stretches without swell while trying to stay hopeful.”

Even on land, the difficulties didn’t ease. In one instance, the crew hiked over a volcano to scout a new surf zone, only to find a sheer cliff that made access impossible because of inaccurate maps.

But every obstacle only added to the depth of the experience.

“All those challenges shaped the trip. Overcoming them was part of what made the project so meaningful.”

A Premiere Not to Miss

Antarctica Domain One is more than a surf film, it’s a testament to human grit, environmental respect, and the pure spirit of exploration. With a South African cinematographer playing a key creative role, the Cape Town premiere feels especially significant.

Catch the screening Wednesday, 26 November at the Labia Theatre, where this extraordinary journey across frozen seas and untouched coastlines will be shared with audiences for the first time.

If the film’s story is any indication, viewers can expect a cinematic experience as raw, beautiful, and unpredictable as Antarctica itself.

