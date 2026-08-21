Surfing Gets a New League: Inside Australia’s Surfing Super League

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For decades, Australia has been one of the great engines of professional surfing. From the competitive revolution of the 1970s and ’80s to the development of the Dream Tour and generations of world champions, Australians have played a huge role in shaping the sport.

Now Australia is taking another swing at professional surfing.

The Surfing Super League (SSL) has officially launched, announcing plans for a new domestic, team-based professional competition designed to bring a faster, more television-friendly format to the sport. The inaugural season is scheduled to begin in January 2028, with competition taking place across eight summer weekends on Australia’s East Coast.

And the league has already attracted some serious surfing pedigree. Early sign-ons include Olympic medalist Owen Wright, big-wave record holder Laura Enever, former world No. 2 Bede Durbidge and former WCT surfer Sophie McCulloch.

The concept is a significant departure from the individual-focused format that has dominated professional surfing for decades.

Instead of surfers competing primarily for themselves, the SSL will see athletes represent regional franchises, with teams accumulating points throughout the season before the top four progress to a championship final.

The league will feature eight teams and 48 contracted surfers. Each roster will consist of four men and two women, bringing together a mix of Australian surfing legends, current elite competitors, emerging talent, freesurfers and one international or out-of-market star per team.

The foundation franchises will represent some of Australia’s strongest surfing regions, including Sydney’s Northern Beaches, Sydney’s South, Newcastle, the Northern Rivers, the Gold Coast, the Sunshine Coast and Melbourne, with the Gold Coast receiving two teams.

But it is the format that could prove most interesting.

Rather than waiting around for individual surfers to get their chance in a traditional heat structure, SSL matches are built around constant team-based action. Four surfers from each team will compete in a relay-style format during a fixed match window, rotating in and out of the water while every wave contributes to the team’s overall score.

The intention is clear: create a high-energy broadcast product with little of the downtime that can make traditional surf contests difficult to package for mainstream television.

At the end of each half, one surfer will also have the opportunity to take a second run on a single scoring wave. Teams must effectively race the clock, adding another layer of strategy to what is already a radically different approach to competitive surfing.

It is surfing, but with a scoreboard.

And that scoreboard is central to the SSL’s ambitions.

SSL CEO Chris Mater argues that live broadcasts create appointment viewing, loyal fans, commercial investment and, ultimately, more sustainable professional competitions.

Mater is no stranger to the business of surfing. A lifelong surfer and former CEO of Surfing Australia, he also spent 19 years with Red Bull in Australia and the United States. His argument is that surfing has plenty of the ingredients required to become a bigger professional sport — elite athletes, spectacular venues and passionate fans — but has historically struggled to present them in a format that consistently works for television.

The SSL is an attempt to address that.

Fixed match times mean broadcasters know exactly when the action will start and finish. Team competition gives viewers a reason to follow a result beyond the performance of an individual surfer. Regional franchises also have the potential to create the kind of local rivalries familiar to fans of traditional Australian sports.

The league is placing a significant emphasis on the athletes, too.

All contracted surfers will receive equal pay regardless of gender, with the initial announcement putting the salary at $89,000 per surfer for the eight-week season. For surfers caught between junior competition and the established international circuit — or those struggling to make a sustainable living from prize money and sponsorship — a guaranteed professional contract could be a meaningful addition to the existing pathway.

That may be the most important part of the SSL proposition.

The league isn’t presenting itself as a replacement for the World Surf League. Instead, it is positioning itself as another layer of professional surfing: a domestic competition that allows Australian surfers to build careers without necessarily having to leave the country to chase one.

It also gives established surfers another opportunity to compete in front of a home audience, while bringing former greats and emerging talent into the same competitive environment.

The idea of team surfing is hardly new, but applying it to a professional domestic league is a different proposition. Surfing has traditionally been built around individual rivalries — one surfer against another, heat by heat, event by event. The SSL wants to create something broader: surfers working towards a collective result, with strategy, momentum and team selection becoming part of the spectacle.

That could change the way surfers approach competition, too.

A team might need one surfer to chase a big score, another to surf conservatively and post a dependable total, while a specialist freesurfer could become valuable when conditions demand a particular approach. The result could be as much about team tactics as individual performance.

And that is precisely what the SSL hopes will make it compelling beyond the existing surfing audience.

The league describes its ambition as combining the visual intensity of Formula 1 with the storytelling and tribalism of major Australian sports. It is a bold comparison, but it reveals what the SSL is ultimately trying to achieve: not simply another surf contest, but a professional sports product that can exist comfortably within the broader Australian sporting landscape.

There is still a long way to go before the first jerseys hit the sand.

The inaugural player draft is scheduled to take place between April and July 2027, with team rosters assembled ahead of the opening season in January 2028. How the franchises develop their identities, which surfers sign, where the matches are held and how the broadcast product comes together will all play a major role in determining whether the concept can translate from an interesting idea into a sustainable competition.

But for now, the message from the SSL is straightforward.

Australia has helped build professional surfing into what it is today. Now it wants to build something new.

Whether the Surfing Super League becomes a genuine rival, a complementary competition or simply another experiment in the ongoing evolution of professional surfing remains to be seen.

What is certain is that, come summer 2028, Australian surfers will have another league to surf for — and another scoreboard to watch.