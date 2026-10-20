SunSong: Mikey February and Friends Find Their Rhythm in Fiji

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What happens when surfing becomes more than just riding waves? In SunSong, Mikey February brings together a crew of creative surfers in Fiji to explore the connection between surfing, music, art and the places that inspire us. Set against the backdrop of Cloudbreak and the islands beyond, the film celebrates instinct, individuality and the freedom to find your own rhythm in the ocean.

At its heart is 17-year-old Fijian surfer James Kusitino, whose original approach to surfing helped inspire the project. With a soundtrack connecting South African musical legends Hugh Masekela and Letta Mbulu with the rhythms of Fiji, SunSong is a celebration of creative expression and the shared stoke that connects us across oceans.

Featuring Mikey February, Frankie Harrer, Kobe Hughes, James Kusitino, Lungi Slabb and Tosh Tudor. Hit play and settle into the rhythm of SunSong.

Directed & Edited by Sam Smith

Filmed by Wade Carroll, Dave Fox and Ian Thurtell

Produced by Damien Fahrenfort