Stevie Sawyer Shines Again at the 2025 Surf Abu Dhabi Longboard Classic

South African longboarder Steven Sawyer proved once again why he’s one of the world’s most stylish and consistent performers, finishing runner-up at the 2025 Surf Abu Dhabi Longboard Classic. The event, staged from October 24 to 26 at the cutting-edge Surf Abu Dhabi wave pool on Hudayriyat Island, showcased the best longboarders on the planet, and Sawyer’s blend of grace, precision, and composure stood out throughout the competition.

A Defending Champion Under Pressure

Coming into Abu Dhabi as the defending champion, Sawyer carried the weight of expectation after winning the 2024 edition. But if there was any pressure, he didn’t show it. Right from the opening rounds, the Jeffreys Bay local displayed his trademark calm and creative flow, adapting his ocean-honed skills to the perfectly engineered walls of the Kelly Slater Wave Company-powered pool.

Despite an early fall in his first heat, Sawyer rebounded immediately, posting an 8.03-point ride – one of the highest of the round – to advance directly into the quarter-finals. His smooth footwork, stylish nose-rides, and seamless transitions drew nods from both judges and fellow competitors.

Peak Form and a Massive Score

As the event intensified, Sawyer only sharpened his rhythm. His backhand surfing, developed on J-Bay’s iconic right-hand point, translated beautifully to the wave-pool setting. In the semi-finals, he unleashed one of the most impressive waves of the entire event – a 9.60, the highest single-wave score in the men’s field. It was a reminder of his capacity to blend traditional longboarding grace with modern technical control.

That ride carried him into the final against French veteran Edouard Delpero, setting up a classic clash of styles and experience.

A Final Worthy of a Champion

In the final, both surfers brought their A-game. Delpero’s calculated precision earned him the win, but Sawyer pushed him all the way. His rail work was smooth, his nose time impeccable, and his overall execution full of flair. Finishing second overall solidified Sawyer’s reputation as one of the sport’s most reliable and creative performers.

Reflecting on his result, Sawyer shared an emotional note of gratitude and perspective:

“Last year and this year have been the closest I’ve ever been to the Lord in any aspect of my sport. It’s so cool to make two finals in a row — that’s proof of it. It’s surreal, honestly.”

Carrying the South African Flag with Pride

Sawyer’s success carries special weight back home. As one of South Africa’s standout longboarders on the global stage, he continues to elevate the profile of South African surfing internationally. Competing – and excelling – in such a high-tech, pressure-filled environment demonstrates not only his adaptability but also his maturity as an athlete.

His ability to transfer the soul of Jeffreys Bay’s rolling ocean walls into a man-made setting highlights a rare versatility, one that connects the roots of classic longboarding with the future of the sport.

Eyes on El Salvador

With his second-place finish, Sawyer moved into sixth overall heading into the World Longboard Championship Finals in El Salvador. Given his current form and consistency, another podium finish — or even a shot at the title — is well within reach.

As the tour heads into its climactic stage, one thing is certain: Steven Sawyer’s 2025 campaign is far from over, and his performance in Abu Dhabi stands as a testament to South African surfing excellence, discipline, and enduring style.