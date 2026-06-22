Standout Performances Mark Rip Curl Vic Bay Surf Pro

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George, Western Cape – Four champions were crowned this past weekend at the Rip Curl Vic Bay Surf Pro QS 2,000 and the inaugural Pro Junior event, following three days of competitive action along the Garden Route.

Challenging conditions at Victoria Bay saw organisers shift finals day to Herold’s Bay, where a playful two-to-four foot beachbreak offered both left and right-hand opportunities. The change of venue proved successful, with surfers able to showcase their full range in clean, contestable surf.

In the QS 2,000 division, Adin Masencamp and Sarah Baum claimed top honours after standout performances throughout the event.

Masencamp delivered one of the most consistent campaigns of the competition, posting excellent scores from the quarterfinals onward. After finishing runner-up in similar conditions last year, he went one better this time, securing the win with a composed performance in the final.

“It’s one I really wanted,” said Masencamp. “To come away with the win after last year feels great.”

In the women’s final, Baum faced France’s Sarah Leiceaga in a closely fought heat. After an early exchange, Baum found her rhythm on the left-handers, posting the highest single wave score of the final to take control and ultimately secure the victory.

The event also marked an exciting addition to the regional calendar with the introduction of the Pro Junior competition, highlighting the next generation of talent.

Simon Winter earned his first JQS win in the men’s division with a patient and strategic approach, capitalising on key scoring opportunities late in the final to edge ahead of the field.

In the women’s Pro Junior final, Anastasia Venter put together a solid performance to claim the title. An interference call in the heat proved pivotal, opening the door for Venter to take the lead and hold on through to the finish.

The Rip Curl Vic Bay Surf Pro QS 2,000 serves as the opening stop of the 2026/2027 WSL Africa QS season, while the Pro Junior event continues to build momentum as a platform for emerging surfers.

The tour now heads to the next stop, where both established names and rising talents will look to build on their early-season form.