St Francis Groynes: First Signs of Life in the Lineup

It didn’t take long. With the first groynes now locked into place at St Francis Bay, the ocean has already started to play back. Early pulses of swell have begun to wrap around the new rock arms, and while the banks aren’t perfectly lined up yet, there’s definite promise. Surfers are spotting wedges and some heavy banks, little glimpses of what could become a whole new playground.

The sand is doing what it’s meant to do: collecting against the groynes and slowly reshaping the shoreline. Each tide seems to sculpt fresh contours, and locals are buzzing about how the banks could evolve over the next few months. As nourishment ramps up, pumping sand from the Kromme Lagoon into the system, those empty stretches of rock and rubble are set to become proper beaches again.

Right now, it’s raw potential. Think sketchy close outs and short heavy rides. But give it time and a couple of serious swells, and St Francis might be sitting on setups we haven’t seen in decades.

No, it’s not Bruce’s Beauties reborn. But with wedges popping up at Main Beach and sand finally flowing back into the bay, the groynes might just write a new chapter in this coastline’s surf story.