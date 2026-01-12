St Francis Bay Groyne Project Update: The Bay Starts to Breathe Again

A few months ago, the St Francis Bay groynes were just lines on engineering drawings and piles of rock on the beach. Now, the project is properly alive—and the bay is already responding. Sand is starting to stack up around the groynes, beaches that had all but vanished are slowly reappearing, and the ocean is beginning to experiment with new ways to break.

From a surf perspective, the early signs are encouraging. Waves have started to peel off the groyne tips, forming wedges and uneven peaks that hint at serious potential. Nothing’s dialled yet—the banks are still settling, and sections can be wonky—but that’s exactly how new surf spots are born. Each swell seems to tweak the setup a little more, and with sand continuing to fill in, the feeling in the lineup is cautiously stoked. This is a coast in recovery, not decline.

The next big step is the sand nourishment phase, with material being pumped from the Kromme Lagoon back onto the beaches. That’s when things could really start to click. More sand means more stable banks, safer access points, and waves that hold shape instead of draining over bare rock. For surfers, it’s about consistency. For the town, it’s about survival.

Beyond the lineup, the impact on the St Francis Bay community is already tangible. A wider beach means better protection for homes and infrastructure, renewed space for families, walkers, anglers, and kids, and a coastline that feels welcoming again. Local businesses—surf shops, cafés, accommodation spots—are seeing renewed optimism after years of watching the beach disappear metre by metre.

There’s still debate, as there always is when humans step in to “fix” nature. But the reality is this coastline was broken long ago when natural sand movement was cut off. The groynes aren’t about creating something artificial—they’re about restoring balance.

St Francis Bay isn’t back to full glory yet. But the sand is returning, the waves are starting to play along, and for the first time in years, the future of this iconic surf town feels open again.