Over ten transformative days, the vibrant coastline of Tofo became a powerful stage for youth empowerment, sports development, and cultural celebration. Spearheaded by ISA thanks to financial investment from Olympic Solidarity, with support from Tofo Boardriders (TOBAM), and proudly promoted by the Olympic Committee of Mozambique, the Tofo Surf Series delivered an innovative surf and training program that reached far beyond the waves.

Young Mozambicans engaged in immersive sessions covering surf technique, ocean safety, event organization, coaching fundamentals, and environmental stewardship. Certified ISA instructors, supported by local mentors, provided hands-on guidance, empowering participants both in and out of the water.

As the program unfolded, the transformation was striking. Many of the young men and women—some experiencing structured competition for the first time—demonstrated rapid progress, gaining confidence, discipline, and valuable teamwork skills. The final weekend hosted a lively two-day surf competition that drew in families, tourists, and surf enthusiasts from across Inhambane Province. Community pride filled the air, highlighting Tofo as an emerging destination for both competitive sport and sustainable tourism.

“Surfing is more than a sport—it’s a gateway to jobs, confidence, and cultural pride,” said Inês Fernandes, one of the Tofo Surf Series organizers. “We’re witnessing lives being changed, and futures being shaped.”

International surf education specialist Tasha Mentasti, an ISA-recognized expert who travels the African continent supporting developing surf nations, praised the initiative:

“The Olympic Youth Development Programs are part of ISA’s broader mission to promote the growth of surfing worldwide, with a focus in regions where the sport is still developing. By focusing on youth development, the ISA seeks to identify and nurture talent, provide educational opportunities, foster a sense of community among young surfers and help promote local tourism. This approach not only aims to elevate the level of competitive surfing in Africa but also to use the sport as a tool for positive social impact.”

The surf contest featured categories for juniors, women, and open men’s divisions.

Winners earned not only prizes and recognition but mentorship opportunities and integration into Mozambique’s growing national surf community. The event also celebrated local heritage through traditional cuisine, music, and eco-awareness initiatives, reinforcing Tofo’s unique coastal identity.

This collaboration underscores the power of sport as a tool for inclusive growth—unlocking pathways into tourism, surf instruction, and environmental education while promoting cultural pride and sustainability. With strong partnerships and committed leadership, Mozambique is carving out a distinct place on the global surfing map.