Sneak Peek: Inside ISSUE 50.1

The waves are calling, and so is our latest issue. We’re pulling back the curtain on what’s waiting inside Zigzag’s newest edition – a collection of stories celebrating 50 years of Zigzag Magazine and more.

ICONS

Honouring five trailblazers who defined South African surfing over the past 50 years through pioneering craftsmanship, innovation and competitive dominance.

A FRONT ROW SEAT TO THE REVOLUTION

A look at the progression of women’s performance surfing through the eyes of our very own Rosy Hodge.

A-FRAMES

A photographic journey through the places, people and coastlines that define the soul of African surfing.

CASTLES IN THE SAND

Brendon Gibbens and MFeb team up with Aritz Aranburu and Dylan Graves for and African surf odyssey.

PAT FLANAGAN

A tribute to the late surf photographer Pat Flanagan, remembered through timelesss images and the stories behind them.

In addition, there are all the usual epic regular features and a few surprises, get your copy now at your local surf store, or, subscribe here!