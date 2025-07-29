Sneak Peek: Inside ISSUE 49. 2

The waves are calling, and so is our latest issue. We’re pulling back the curtain on what’s waiting inside Zigsag’s newest edition – a collection of stories that dive deep into the soul of African surf culture, adventure, and the characters who define it.

A Love Letter to the Mother City

Cape Town isn’t just South Africa’s surf capital, it’s the beating heart of an entire continent’s wave-riding culture. In our cover feature, we trace the evolution of Cape Town’s surf scene from its early pioneering days to the explosive talent emerging today. This is more than just surf history; it’s a celebration of how one city became the epicenter of African stoke.

The Thin Green Line

Across Africa, a handful of progressive board builders are proving that going green isn’t just about feel-good gestures. We spotlight the craftsmen who are reimagining surfboard construction from the ground up, showing that real sustainability lies in the nuts and bolts of how we make our boards.

Stoke Against the Storm

Inspiration comes from everywhere. It’s all around us in the surf. From where – or more importantly, who – do you take yours? This feature delves into the stories of legendary African surfing figures from far and wide, exploring the mentors, heroes, and influences that shape the continent’s surf culture.

Through Patto’s Lens

Twelve months. Multiple passports. Countless lineups. One photographer’s vision. We follow acclaimed surf photographer Patio as he captures the raw essence of African surf culture through his lens, revealing stories that only emerge when you’re willing to travel the extra mile and wait for the perfect moment.

Wanderers Of The Old ‘Kei

Long before Instagram transformed surf spots into viral sensations, there were the real pioneers. This is the story of such a group of explorers, their adventures captured through the lens of legendary photographer Jonty Hansford. Step back in time for an authentic glimpse into the Wild Coast’s untamed surf history and meet the characters who wrote the first chapters of South African surfing lore.

