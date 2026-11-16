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Thousands of years ago, three pyramids were built on the Giza plateau. Their precise geometry has stood the test of time, and the significance of the number three continues to intrigue.

Fast forward to today, and Mikey February is exploring the same number from a surfing perspective.

After years of riding two fins, Mikey has teamed up with Channel Islands Surfboards to revisit one of surfing’s most iconic designs: the three-fin thruster. Could the future of surfboard design lie in the past? Is there something about the number three that we’ve yet to fully understand?

Enter Shortyhead – a playful exploration of surfboard design, geometry and the possibilities of three. Ancient knowledge meets modern-day surfing, with a few questions about space and time thrown into the mix.

Watch Mikey February’s new edit, SHORTYHEAD.