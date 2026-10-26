SAMA YONE — A SEARCH FOR THE PERFECT WAVE IN WEST AFRICA

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Senegalese surf champion Sidy Camara sets off for an archipelago off the West African coast in Sama Yone, a 22-minute documentary following his search for a mythical left-hand wave in the Atlantic.

Directed by Lisa Coulaud and Josh Fritsch, the film blends powerful surfing and exploration with the story of an athlete who has carved his own path to the top. Growing up in a surf scene with limited access to equipment and opportunities, Sidy’s journey is one of determination, hard work and a drive to push his limits.

More than a search for one perfect wave, Sama Yone offers a fresh perspective on West African surfing, showcasing its exceptional waves, emerging talent and a new generation making its mark on the international stage.

Directed by Lisa Coulaud and Josh Fritsch | Featuring Sidy Camara