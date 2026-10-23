Sam Christianson Bags ISA Medal as SA Finishes 10th

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Sam Christianson claims the ISA Copper Medal as South Africa’s Longboard Team finishes 10th out of 37 nations at the 2026 ISA World Longboard Championship in El Salvador.

South African longboarding had plenty to celebrate at the 2026 ISA World Longboard Championship, held at El Sunzal, El Salvador, from 16–22 October.

Leading the charge was Sam Christianson, who finished fourth in the world in the Open Men’s division, earning the prestigious ISA Copper Medal.

The five-time South African Longboard Champion delivered a standout performance throughout the event, highlighted by a commanding 15.07-point heat win in Round 2. Christianson battled his way through the draw to reach the World Championship final, where he lined up against some of the biggest names in international longboarding.

His medal adds another proud chapter to South Africa’s longboarding legacy.

Strong performances across the South African team

Making his ISA World Championship debut, Shane Fourie showed plenty of determination in the Open Men’s division. He fought his way through the repechage rounds, advancing with an 8.70-point heat total before finishing equal 29th overall.

In the Open Women’s division, Christy Gilmour put together some strong performances, progressing through her opening repechage heat with 9.23 points. Her campaign ended in a tight contest in which she scored 10.04 points, missing advancement by just 0.56. Gilmour finished equal 33rd overall.

Also making her ISA World Championship debut, Cally Taylor represented South Africa in the Open Women’s division, gaining valuable experience against an experienced international field. She finished equal 49th overall.

Together, the four surfers secured 10th place out of 37 competing nations, earning 1,570 points for South Africa.

A proud moment for South African surfing

Surfing South Africa General Manager Danielle Powis congratulated the team on its achievements.

“What an incredible achievement for South African longboarding! Sam, bringing home a World Championship medal is truly special, and we couldn’t be prouder.

“Congratulations to Shane, Christy and Cally for representing South Africa with such pride and with a top 10 finish. What a fantastic team achievement and a testament to the talent and potential of South African longboarding. You’ve made your country proud and inspired the next generation of surfers!”

Surfing South Africa extended its appreciation to South African Longboard Surfing, the athletes’ families, coaches, sponsors and supporters who helped make the international campaign possible.

Congratulations to Sam, Shane, Christy and Cally on a fantastic result for South African surfing.

All Images: ©ISA