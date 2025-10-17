R0.00

Contest

SA Masters Surfing Champ: LIVE Links for the Weekend

SA Masters Surfing Champs In On! Watch Live From Long Beach.
© Keahlo Van Gysen
The Venue – Long Beach, Cape Town 
Long Beach, Kommetjie, Cape Town – The SA Masters Surfing Championships is on at Long Beach in epic three to four-foot glassy conditions.

Watch the action live here – https://www.youtube.com/live/R-AEWnD22sQ

Webcast Links:
Spectators are encouraged to attend and support the competitors throughout the weekend. Friends, fans and interested surfers can monitor the event and follow heat results live via LiveHeats.

