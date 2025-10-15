SA Juniors 2025 Series Wrap Up

A Successful Year for SA Junior Surfers!

It’s been another fantastic year of waves, contests, and wins for South Africa’s junior surfers. From the cold barrels of Kommetjie to the punchy peaks of Durban and the grinding right-handers of Port Alfred, the country’s best young talent has been chasing points, perfect rides, and plenty of fun across the SAST Junior Circuit.

The 2025 season featured nine exciting events — including highlights like the Ballito Festival and the Port Alfred Easter Festival — giving groms from every coast the chance to showcase their skills. Some contests ran in small, tricky surf; others scored perfect conditions. Either way, our juniors rose to every challenge, showing grit, flair, and mature competitive savvy.

Ranking Highlights

End-of-year SAST Junior Rankings are calculated from each surfer’s best six results out of nine contests, with a maximum total of 6,000 points up for grabs.

Kommetjie’s Ethan Schermbrucker was the only surfer in South Africa to achieve a perfect 6,000-point season — a remarkable reflection of consistency and competitive excellence.

Going one step further, Emily Jenkinson dominated both the U16 and U18 Girls Divisions after an outstanding year that included selection for the South African Junior Surfing Team and overall victory in the Rip Curl GromSearch Series alongside Kai Stubbs. Her success also earned her a coveted slot in the Rip Curl International GromSearch Finals taking place next month in Hossegor, France.

Other standout SAST performers earning over 5,000 points included Slayde Shooter, Emma Schermbrucker, Maya Malherbe, Ben Esterhuyse, Kai Stubbs, Emily Jenkinson, Leah Lepront, Matt Canning, and Louise Lepront, who finished right on the 5,000 mark.

These young athletes have proven that the future of South African surfing is in very capable hands.

Final 2025 SAST Junior Rankings

U12 Boys

Ethan Schermbrucker (Kommetjie) Tom Pearson (Ugu) Jackson Myers (Ballito)

U12 Girls

Ella van der Made (Ballito) Summer Harding (Cape St Francis) Skyla Nadauld (Ugu)

U14 Boys

Slayde Shooter (Cape St Francis) Marcello Zedde (Ballito) Ethan Schermbrucker (Kommetjie)

U14 Girls

Emma Schermbrucker (Kommetjie) Maya Malherbe (East London) Coco Clark (Ballito)

U16 Boys

Ben Esterhuyse (Cape Town) Kai Stubbs (Scarborough) Loghann Tilsley (Somerset West)

U16 Girls

Emily Jenkinson (Kommetjie) Leah Lepront (Scottburgh) Max Kauffman (Westbrook)

U18 Boys

Matt Canning (KZN) Kai Hall (KZN) Clayton Turrell (KZN South Coast)

U18 Girls

Emily Jenkinson (Cape Town) Louise Lepront (Scottburgh) Taylor Emslie (East London)

The 2025 SAST Junior Series Events

Rip Curl GromSearch presented by Sea Harvest – Long Beach, Kommetjie (Western Cape)

Sea Harvest Pipe Junior – Pollock Beach, Gqeberha (Eastern Cape)

Rip Curl GromSearch presented by Royal St Andrews Hotel and supported by Sea Harvest – Port Alfred (Eastern Cape)

Sea Harvest Junior Open – Dairy Beach, Durban (KwaZulu-Natal)

Rip Curl GromSearch – Dairy Beach (KwaZulu-Natal)

O’Neill SMTH Shapes Rookie Rippers – Willard Beach, Ballito (KwaZulu-Natal)

Hurley Junior Surf Classic – Victoria Bay (Western Cape)

Sea Harvest Cape Crown – Long Beach, Kommetjie (Western Cape)

Rip Curl GromSearch presented by Sea Harvest – Seal Point, Cape St Francis (Eastern Cape)

From the Cape to the Coast and back again, these nine stops shaped a season to remember — a blend of talent, travel, and the surf-community spirit that defines South African surfing.

Looking Ahead

As the season wraps up, the focus shifts to building on the energy and performances that defined 2025. The past year has strengthened the foundations of junior surfing, creating a platform for the next generation to keep progressing — in and out of competition.

With so much talent in motion and a dedicated network of organisers, parents, and coaches behind the scenes, South Africa’s junior surfers are well-positioned for another strong year ahead.