Rough Diamonds — A Father-Son Journey Along Africa’s West Coast

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Some coastlines give up their secrets easily. The West Coast makes you work for them.

For more than 30 years, Pete Beukes and now his son Eli have chased waves along this wild stretch of South Africa, from Pete’s early days as a diamond diver in Lamberts Bay to sharing its hidden treasures with his son. Rough Diamonds is a story of family, exploration and the search for waves in one of the country’s most unforgiving frontiers.

Featuring Eli Beukes, Pete Beukes, Max Elkington, Daniel Wilson and Jordy Smith.

A film by Now Now Media

Presented by Monster Energy in association with O’Neill

Written and Directed by Will Bendix

Director of Photography Alan van Gysen

Executive Producer Ryan Franklin

Produced by Alan van Gysen