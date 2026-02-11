Rolling Retro 2026

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – South Africa’s longest-running celebration of surf culture, Rolling Retro, returned to the iconic shores of Llandudno Beach this past weekend in spectacular fashion. In a landmark moment for the event, 2026 marked the debut of Monster Energy as headline sponsor, elevating the experience for competitors and the massive crowd in attendance.

More than 100 surfers descended on the natural amphitheatre of Llandudno to compete in the event’s signature “Teams of 5” format. The entry list read like a who’s who of international surfing, featuring World Title contender Jordy Smith, global free-surfing icon Mikey February, former champion Dale Staples, and Monster Energy’s rising stars Eli Beukes and Brendon Gibbens.

A Legacy Honoured

The 2026 edition carried profound emotional weight, dedicated to the memory of beloved Rolling Retro commentator and friend, Ilan Sheer, who passed away in 2025.

Despite a modest swell forecast, the so-called “Ilan energy” prevailed. The ocean delivered playful, contestable peaks under pristine summer skies, setting the stage for a day that felt both celebratory and deeply meaningful.

Where History Meets High Performance

True to its roots, Rolling Retro once again required competitors to draw from a curated rack of vintage South African surfboards — riding literal pieces of surf heritage.

“I am having the best day ever,” said Mikey February. “Every heat, I’m choosing another piece of history off the rack. Surfing a different vintage board every time I paddle out feels incredibly special.”

While the professionals showcased world-class skill on retro equipment, the emotional highlight of the day belonged to the “Future Legends” heat. Featuring 4- to 6-year-old children of Smith, February, and friends, the exhibition symbolised a powerful full-circle moment for South African surfing.

“It brought tears to my eyes,” said event organiser Kai Linder. “To see the past, present, and future of the sport together on one beach was incredibly moving.”

The Showdown

Competition was fierce across all divisions. Women’s teams Hunnies and Spice delivered standout performances to reach the quarterfinals, while Sealand, Seamen, and Vudu pushed the limits of vintage performance throughout the day.

The final ultimately delivered a clash of titans. Despite a valiant effort from West Coast Boardriders, the firepower of Dad Bods — Jordy Smith, Mikey February, Frank Solomon, Dale Staples, and Matt Kruger — proved decisive, securing the 2026 Rolling Retro title.

Celebrations continued at the Llandudno Lifesaving Club, where Silverland Band kicked off a retro-themed prize-giving that carried on long after sunset.

Official Results & Awards

1st Place: Dad Bods

2nd Place: West Coast Boardriders

Best Male Surfer: Connor Slijpen

Best Female Surfer: Kiera Hoffman

Best Wave: Paul Sampson (Superman Air)

Best Grom: Ben Esterhuize

Balance Board Challenge: Olivia Prinsloo (16.07 seconds)

Monster Energy Surfer Draw: Emily Winter

Special Mentions (Junior Standouts):

Ziggy Smith, Carter Kruger, Miles February, Seb Solomon, Knox Staples, Koa King, Ceany Collier