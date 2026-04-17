Rising with the Tide

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Justice Brothers, directed by Kieran Hodges, unfolds along the shoreline of Busua, Ghana, where a group of young men first discovered surfing on makeshift wooden boards. What began as improvisation and curiosity has grown into something far more meaningful, an evolving culture of learning, resilience, and community.

Having taught themselves to read the ocean, they now share that knowledge through their own surf school, creating space for the next generation to connect with the water in new ways. At the heart of their work is a focus on local girls, many of whom are being introduced to swimming and surfing for the first time. In a place where the ocean was once something to be feared, it is slowly becoming a source of confidence, freedom, and belonging.

This short documentary captures more than just the act of riding waves. It tells a story of access, empowerment, and the quiet power of passing something on. Through moments of joy, challenge, and shared experience, Justice Brothers reveals how surfing at its core can shape identity, strengthen community, and open up a different relationship with nature.

It’s a story not just about surfing, but about what happens when people rise together.

Director & Cinematographer – Kieran Hodges

Water Cinematographer – Eduardo Vento

Creative Direction & Post-Production – Alex Kirby

Colour – Anna Grades

Post Sound – Keith White

Fixer – Paa Kwesie Teddy