Rip Curl GromSearch Pres. By The Royal St Andrews Hotel

The U18 Girls Division saw a flurry of excellent waves pouring through, with Louise Lepront making the most of the long right-handers to bank an inspiring 14.67 points, beating her sister Leah into second place. Lily Heny and Taylor Emslie were third and fourth, respectively.

Matt Canning picked up one of the best waves of the day in the U18 Men’s Final to bank a solid 7.60 to win the final from Clay Turrell, with Rylan Jarvis in third and Kai Hall in fourth.