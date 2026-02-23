Riding the Wild: Zambezi River Surfer Sam Bradford

On the mighty Zambezi River , where thunderous whitewater cuts through raw African wilderness, Sam Bradford has carved out a wave almost entirely his own. At Rapid Number 11, during two fleeting seasonal windows each year, a rare barrel forms. And when it does, Sam is usually the only one riding it.

Born to the River

Sam’s relationship with the Zambezi started young.

“I began kayaking on the Zambezi at 10 years old and quickly became obsessed with the river,” he says. “I only started surfing about three years ago, but I’ve always had an addiction to adrenaline and adventure sports.”

Whitewater runs in the family. His father was one of the pioneers on the Zambezi back in the 80s, so river knowledge was passed down early. Growing up immersed in stories, safety lessons, and time on the water, the river became more than a playground, it became home.

“It’s always been part of my life.”

The Addiction of Endless Waves

River surfing offers something the ocean rarely can: time.

“Feeling the raw power of the river is unreal,” Sam explains. “What I love most is that you can surf the wave for minutes on end. You’re not waiting for sets like in the ocean, once you’re on, you’re on.”

That consistency accelerates progression. Instead of paddling back out and waiting between waves, river surfers can dial in technique continuously.

But it comes with its own mental demands.

“The key is staying calm in the whirlpools.”

The Real Dangers

River surfing on the Zambezi isn’t just extreme, it’s genuinely wild.

“The main danger, and this sounds crazy, is that there’s actually a crocodile living in the eddy near the wave,” Sam says. “I try not to think about it… nothing’s stopping me from surfing that wave.”

Wildlife aside, the river itself is relentless. After each ride comes 30–40 seconds of “downtime”, the turbulent, aerated water below the wave.

“It’s pretty much 50/50 whether it’s going to suck you under.”

There’s also the risk of a leash getting caught on submerged rocks, a serious hazard in strong current. Sam attaches his leash to a quick-release strap on his life jacket so he can detach instantly if necessary.

In this environment, preparation isn’t optional, it’s survival.

Close Calls

After one particularly long six-minute surf, Sam experienced about a 45 second hold down and nearly passed out.

“That was a heavy one,” he says.

And then there was the crocodile encounter, not while surfing, but while kayaking.

“I’ve been chased by a crocodile in my kayak, luckily not on my board.”

It’s the kind of sentence that reminds you this isn’t just a high-performance sport. It’s living life on the edge.

Ocean vs. River

While many surfers split time between breaks, Sam’s loyalty lies inland.

“I’ve surfed a handful of times in the ocean, but 99% of my surfing has been on the Zambezi.”

Ocean surfing may have the global spotlight, but river surfing offers solitude, power, and an intimacy with the water that few experience.

The Barrel Wave at Rapid No. 11

The “Barrel Wave” at Rapid Number 11 is as rare as it is perfect. It only forms for about two weeks at a time.

During the rainy season, the river rises to a precise level where the wave begins to barrel, until it eventually gets flushed out as water levels continue climbing. Then, in the dry season, the river drops back to that same sweet spot and the wave reforms for another short window.

“I’m the only one who surfs Rapid No. 11,” Sam says. “A few international surfers have come through and surfed it, but I’m the only regular.”

In a world of crowded lineups and competitive takeoffs, Sam’s wave remains wild, seasonal, and deeply personal.

For him, it’s not about claiming territory. It’s about respecting the river.

On the Zambezi, the wave doesn’t belong to the surfer.

The surfer belongs to the river.