Review: The New Thule Surfboard Bag — A Month In, Here’s Why It’s a Game-Changer

For the past month I’ve been travelling with the new Thule surfboard bag, putting it through airports, bumpy transfers, surf-mission road trips, and everything in between. And here’s the bottom line: this thing is a beast.

In terms of protecting your boards, it’s right up there with the best travel board bags in the world. But what really sets it apart is how clearly you can see it was designed by surfers, in particular Garret McNamara, someone who’s lived through cracked rails, snapped fins, and the pain of watching your board bag get thrown across an airport conveyor.

After weeks of testing, here’s what stood out.

Built Like Armour: Industry-Leading Protection

Thule went all-in on protection with this bag. It features a 50 mm padded “Board Cradle” system, meaning your boards don’t sit directly against the outside of the bag, they’re suspended and cushioned inside. That alone puts it in a different class.

Add to that:

Adjustable nose and tail protectors

Internal compression straps to stop boards shifting in transit

Board separators to prevent wax transfer and pressure dings

Heavy-duty, water-resistant outer fabric that’s built to take hits



Thought Through by Real Surfers

Every time I packed this thing, I found another detail that made me think: “Yup, someone who actually travels with boards designed this.”

Compartments for all your essentials — fins, wax, leashes, wetsuits, toiletries

Multiple grab handles for easy lifting

External lash points for strapping extra bags or gear

A removable padded shoulder strap

Clean internal layout that actually makes sense when you’re packing multiple boards

You can feel the intention behind the design, it’s not just a big padded sock. It’s a travel system.

A Simple, Bombproof Wheel System

Dragging a four-board quiver through an airport is normally a nightmare. Thule fixed that.

The inline skate-style wheel system rolls smoothly, silently, and easily, even when the bag is loaded to the max.

It turns long airport walks and shuttle transfers into something you don’t dread.

Perfect for Overseas Missions

If you’re planning an international surf trip, this bag is the closest thing you’ll get to travelling with a portable board vault.

Fits up to four boards

Works well for shortboards and mid-lengths up to ±7′

Offers the best chance of getting your boards there intact

Whether you’re flying to Indonesia, Portugal, or Mozambique, it’s built to take real punishment.

Thule Quality, Again

Thule tend to be the best at whatever they do, roof racks, bike carriers, luggage, and they’ve done it again here. The build quality is exceptional. The materials feel premium, the zips are strong, the panels feel engineered rather than thrown together.

It’s rugged, technical, and gives you the kind of confidence that’s worth more than any saving on a cheaper bag.

Final Verdict: A Must-Have for Travelling Surfers

I’m comfortable saying this is one of the most well-designed surfboard travel bags ever made. It’s incredibly protective, thoughtfully laid out, and tough enough to survive serious travel.

For surfers heading overseas, or simply wanting maximum protection for valuable boards, it’s a no-brainer investment.

And good news: it’s now available in South Africa, making it easier than ever to gear up properly before your next mission.

Check it out here and grab yours (Limited stock available).