Rebel Sessions Update: Deadline Extended to September 2026

Attention Surfers,

When it comes to surf contests the ocean is the one thing we can’t control, and sadly, this year it hasn’t delivered the kind of consistent swells Rebel Sessions is all about. That’s why we’ve decided to extend the deadline for Rebel Sessions submissions until September 30, 2026.

This extension gives everyone another full winter season to stack clips and capture the kind of rides that define Rebel Sessions, the ones where you go for broke, put it all on the line, and charge when the ocean finally comes alive.

And who knows? The Cape of Storms may still surprise us with a late-season window, so keep your boards ready and your eyes on the swell charts.

A few reminders:

All categories and prize purses remain the same.

Submissions can be in photo and/or video format.

We’re looking for the rides that showcase commitment, courage, and the raw spirit of the Cape.

Stay tuned, stay prepared, and when the big days arrive, send it.

The Rebel Sessions Team