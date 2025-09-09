Rebel Sessions 2025: Cape Town’s Big-Wave Showdown

Big waves, cold water, fearless surfers, Rebel Sessions 2025 is well underway in Cape Town, and the ocean has wasted no time in serving up some serious drama. After a long break, the competition is back and already producing some serious rides (and wipeouts).

Back at Dungeons

If you’ve heard of Cape Town surfing, chances are you’ve heard of Dungeons. It’s not just a wave, it’s a beast. Sitting just off Hout Bay, Dungeons is famous for waves that stand as tall as buildings before unloading over a shallow reef. It’s cold, it’s unpredictable, it’s shifty and it’s the kind of place where surfers either make their mark or get absolutely punished.

But Rebel Sessions isn’t limited to just one break. Surfers can also put in entries from Sunset, Factory, Bayview, and Platbank, which are all spots that light up when the winter storms roll in. That flexibility means the event captures the best of Cape Town’s big-wave season, wherever it’s happening.

The Ocean Has Turned On

The competition window runs from 20 June to 30 September 2025, which means the event doesn’t stick to a fixed day. Instead, surfers, photographers, videographers and organisers keep an eye on the charts and head out when the swells arrive. And so far? The ocean has delivered a few solid sessions.

We’ve seen chunky 12–15 foot walls at Sunset, one or two heavy sessions at Dungeons, featuring youngsters, pros, the old guard and everything inbetween. Each session adds to the story of the event, with submissions rolling in as surfers push themselves to go bigger.

Money on the Line (and Not Just for Surfing)

Rebel Sessions 2025 comes with more than R200,000 in prize money, spread across categories that cover the full range of what makes big-wave surfing exciting:

Best Wave of the Winter – R50,000 for 1st, R30,000 for 2nd, R20,000 for 3rd

– R50,000 for 1st, R30,000 for 2nd, R20,000 for 3rd Standout Junior – R30,000 for the next generation of chargers

– R30,000 for the next generation of chargers Gnarliest Wipeout – R25,000 for the hardest slam

– R25,000 for the hardest slam Best Film Moment – R25,000 for capturing the action on video

– R25,000 for capturing the action on video Best Photo – R25,000 for that one shot that says it all

So it’s not just about riding waves, it’s about telling the story too. The photographers and filmmakers are just as much a part of the event as the surfers.

Open to Anyone Brave Enough

One of the coolest things about Rebel Sessions is that it’s open to all. You don’t need a world title or a sponsor sticker on your board to paddle out. If you’ve got the courage to take on Cape Town’s heaviest waves, you’ve got a shot. That mix of underground locals and visiting internationals makes for a really diverse field, with surprises often coming from the least expected surfers.

This year, the event is also linked with the Big Wave Alliance, founded by surf pioneer Gary Linden. So while the vibe is grassroots, there’s also a serious pathway to global recognition.

What People Are Saying

There’s been a buss since the contest kicked off. Big-wave charger Matthew Bromley summed it up perfectly:

“It’s just amazing to see Dungeons and Sunset alive with energy again. There’s a whole new generation stepping up.”

And Gary Linden added:

“Rebel Sessions is showing exactly why Cape Town belongs on the big-wave map. The performances so far have been world-class.”

Why It’s Special

Rebel Sessions isn’t about being the biggest event in the world, and that’s part of what makes it great. It’s about celebrating Cape Town’s unique waves, giving locals and visiting surfers a proper stage, and capturing the stories that come with chasing down monster swells.

From unbelievable rides to heavy wipeouts, and from jaw-dropping photos to beautifully shot films, the event blends sport, culture, and creativity. Hopefully we have a few more swells still to come, there’s no telling what waves, and what performances, will steal the show.

Final Word

The prizes are still very much up for grabs. We haven’t yet seen a wave that is a guaranteed winner. With a few weeks left in competition, it’s gonna be interesting to see who steps up and takes the glory. Whether you’re a surfer, a fan, or just someone who enjoys seeing humans test their limits, it’s definitely one to watch as Cape Town’s big-wave season continues to unfold.

Head to Rebel Sessions to find out more and submit your clips!