Ramzi Boukhiam Returns to the CT with Something to Prove

The return of Ramzi Boukhiam to the Championship Tour for the 2026 season feels less like a wildcard and more like unfinished business.

Awarded the season-long wildcard by the World Surf League, Boukhiam steps back onto surfing’s biggest stage after a difficult year marked by injury. His 2025 campaign was cut short at Bells Beach, where a serious setback forced him into recovery just as momentum was building. For many surfers, that kind of interruption can stall a career. For Boukhiam, it seems to have sharpened his focus.

The opportunity for his return came following John John Florence choosing to extend his time away from competition. While the circumstances opened the door, Boukhiam’s selection reflects more than availability. It reflects trust in a surfer who has already shown he belongs among the elite.

Boukhiam’s appeal has always gone beyond results. He represents a rare blend of power and flow, anchored by one of the most dynamic backhand approaches on tour. His surfing draws heavily from his roots in Taghazout, where long right-hand point breaks reward commitment on rail and clean, powerful lines. That foundation is visible in everything he does, from deep carves to critical turns under pressure.

There is also a broader significance to his presence. As Morocco’s leading figure in professional surfing, Boukhiam carries with him the visibility of an entire region that continues to grow in global surf culture. His return is not just personal. It is symbolic of how far the sport has expanded beyond its traditional strongholds.

In the months leading into the 2026 season, Boukhiam has been rebuilding steadily, focusing on strengthening his injured leg and regaining competitive rhythm. By all accounts, his preparation has been deliberate and patient, suggesting that he is not simply returning to compete, but to contend.

The season opener at Bells Beach offers an immediate test. The long, demanding walls of the break will suit his style, particularly his ability to generate speed and commit fully on his rail. It is the kind of wave that rewards confidence, and confidence is often what defines a successful comeback.

There is a sense that Ramzi enters this season with a different kind of edge. Not the pressure of proving he belongs, but the determination of someone who knows how quickly opportunities can be taken away. That perspective often produces dangerous competitors.

Calling him a wildcard undersells what he brings to the tour. He is a proven performer, a fan favourite, and a surfer capable of disrupting any heat draw. If his body holds up and his rhythm returns early, Boukhiam has every chance to turn this opportunity into one of the defining stories of the 2026 season.

His return also highlights a strong year for African surfing on the Championship Tour. Boukhiam is joined by South Africa’s Jordy Smith and rookie Luke Thompson, marking a rare and significant moment with three African surfers competing at the highest level.