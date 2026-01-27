Raglan, Through Fresh Eyes

To be honest, I didn’t know much about Raglan before the WSL announced it as the replacement for Jeffreys Bay. Like a lot of people, my relationship with the Championship Tour had a fixed point in the calendar: J-Bay. You didn’t need to overthink it. When it came around, you watched.

So when the news dropped, the first reaction wasn’t excitement, it was curiosity. And skepticism. I did what most surf fans probably did: went straight to YouTube and started watching everything I could find.

Old edits. Recent clips. Perfect days. Small days. Raw footage. Highlight reels. And pretty quickly, a clear picture of Raglan, and its limits, started to form.

When It’s On, It’s On

The first thing that stands out is that when Raglan works, it really works.

On the right swell and wind, the wave produces perfectly groomed left-hand lines with genuine pace. The wall stretches out in front of you, inviting big turns rather than rushed ones. There’s room to open up, to link manoeuvres, to actually surf rather than scramble. Every now and then, a section stands up and offers a decent barrel, nothing mechanical or guaranteed, but enough to reward commitment and timing.

At its best, Raglan almost seems like a longer, better version of Elands Bay. Same sense of flow, but with more opportunity to build scores and draw out turns. It’s not about quick hits or single moments. It’s about rhythm.

From a competitive standpoint, you can immediately see why the WSL likes it. It’s clean, it’s photogenic, and it allows judges to clearly separate surfers based on execution and control.

The Other Side of the Coin

But the more you watch, the harder it becomes to ignore the other truth.

On a small day, Raglan looks very average. Pretty powerless. Flat. The wave still runs, but without consequence. Sections soften, speed disappears, and what should feel like a proving ground starts to look like a long, drawn-out cruise.

That matters, especially on the CT. Raglan doesn’t manufacture pressure. It needs swell. Without it, the wave doesn’t demand excellence so much as patience. And at the elite level, that can flatten heats and compress the field.

The Three Breaks

Raglan isn’t just one wave, it’s a collection of points, each offering something slightly different.

Indicators, the furthest from town, is clearly the standout for performance surfing. It’s faster, more critical, and more hollow, with long walls that can barrel and punish hesitation. If there’s a section of Raglan capable of genuinely testing the best surfers in the world, it’s here.

Whale Bay is the opposite energy. Mellow, flowing, and forgiving, it’s a long left that suits intermediates and longboarders. It’s beautiful, but rarely intimidating. Great surfing can happen there, but it’s unlikely to define a CT event unless conditions are exceptional.

Manu Bay, the most famous of the three, sits somewhere in between. It’s consistent, workable, and iconic, immortalised in The Endless Summer. The wall is long and reliable, but it’s classic rather than threatening. You earn your scores through completeness, not risk.