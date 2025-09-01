Plus 27: Jordy Smith Surfing South Africa (Full Movie)

Plus 27 is one of those films that just feels timeless. It’s Jordy Smith doing what he does best, back home in South Africa, stacking clips that make you want to grab your board and paddle out straight away. The waves are ridiculous, heavy slabs, endless points, and those clean lines that only SA can deliver. It doesn’t overcomplicate anything; it’s just raw surfing, slick edits, and a vibe that screams, “this is where I’m from.” You can tell Jordy poured himself into it, not just to show off his surfing but to give a proper nod to the coastline that shaped him.

What takes it over the edge is that Plus 27 isn’t just another surf flick, it’s arguably the best part ever filmed in South Africa. The pride is heavy, the waves are world-class, and the surfing is on another level. SA’s always had that raw, untamed energy in its surf scene, wild conditions, sketchy setups, but some of the best rides on earth if you’re willing to go for it. Jordy and crew captured that perfectly. It’s the kind of part that makes you feel stoked just watching. Pure surf, no fluff, just a golden slice of why we’re all hooked.