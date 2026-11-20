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Six men, seven women and one final showdown at surfing’s most iconic wave. The 2026 World Title race is heading to Pipeline, and there’s everything to play for.

At Zigzag, we try to keep the news and stories we share close to home, focusing on South African surfers, our waves and the community that makes our surf scene what it is. But that doesn’t mean we don’t keep an eye on what’s happening on the world stage, especially when it comes to who gets crowned World Champion.

And this year, it’s all coming down to Pipeline.

The 2026 WSL Championship Tour will wrap up at the Lexus Pipe Masters in Hawaii from 8–20 December, with six men and seven women still mathematically in the hunt for surfing’s biggest prize.

For the first time, the women’s World Title will also be decided at Pipeline, adding another layer of significance to an already massive event.

With 1.5 times the usual ranking points on offer, and the world’s best surfers battling it out at one of the most unpredictable waves on the planet, there’s plenty of potential for drama.

The Men’s Race: Brazil Holds the Cards

It’s looking like another big year for Brazilian surfing, with Yago Dora and three-time World Champion Gabriel Medina leading the charge.

Dora currently tops the rankings, but thanks to the way the points work heading into the final event, Medina effectively has the upper hand. Both surfers control their own destiny. Win Pipe, and the World Title is theirs.

Medina, already a Pipe Masters winner in 2018, will be chasing a fourth World Title, while Dora is looking to make it back-to-back championships.

But it’s far from a two-horse race.

Fellow Brazilian Italo Ferreira, American Griffin Colapinto, Brazil’s Miguel Pupo and Italy’s Leonardo Fioravanti are all still in contention, although they’ll need the two frontrunners to slip up.

And at Pipeline, anything can happen.

The Women’s Race: Seven in the Hunt

The women’s title race is arguably even tighter, with defending World Champion Molly Picklum and five-time World Champion Carissa Moore in the strongest positions.

Both can secure the title with a victory at Pipe.

Moore is chasing an incredible sixth World Title, while Picklum is looking to defend her crown and establish herself as one of the dominant forces in women’s surfing.

Then there’s 2024 World Champion Caity Simmers, who remains a serious threat. A win at Pipeline could see her claim a second World Title, provided Moore doesn’t make the Final.

Gabriela Bryan, Erin Brooks, Sawyer Lindblad and Luana Silva are also mathematically in the mix, although their chances depend on a few results going their way.

With Pipeline capable of producing everything from perfect barrels to absolute chaos, the door is still open.

And What About South Africa?

While we won’t have a South African surfer fighting for the World Title at Pipe this December, we’re certainly hoping that changes in the not-too-distant future.

Jordy Smith has carried the South African flag at the highest level for years, proving time and again that he belongs among the world’s best. Whether it’s Jordy making another serious charge in 2027 or the next generation of South African talent stepping up, we’d love nothing more than to see one of our own in the World Title conversation.

For now, though, all eyes are on Hawaii.

Thirteen surfers. Two World Titles. One of the heaviest waves on the planet.

The Lexus Pipe Masters runs from 8–20 December 2026. Follow the action at WorldSurfLeague.com.

Source: World Surf League