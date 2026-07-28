Perfect Conditions for Namibia’s Sound Garden Surf Contest

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The Sound Garden Surf Contest took place on Saturday, 25 July 2026, at Thicklip, a popular surf spot situated near the famous yellow Fork ‘n Nice food truck in Swakopmund.

The contest attracted more than 20 entries from local Swakopmund surfers, bringing together competitors of different ages and experience levels for an exciting celebration of the town’s surfing community.

The competition featured three divisions. The Junior Division was open to surfers aged 18 years and younger. The Open Division allowed participants of any age to compete, while the Masters Division was for surfers aged 40 years and older.

The weather and ocean conditions were excellent. Swakopmund experienced beautiful easterly weather and easterly winds, creating incredible conditions for surfing at Thicklip. The waves reached approximately two metres in height, or around four to six feet, giving the competitors plenty of opportunities to showcase their skills.

Each qualifying heat was 30 minutes long. The competition concluded with three exciting 40-minute finals: the Junior Final, the Open Final and the Masters Final.

FINAL RESULTS

Junior Final

1st – Yaron Lucas

2nd – Alex Aring

3rd – Ilo Lohnert

Open Final

1st – Phillip Seidler

2nd – Damien Lackey

3rd – Dirk Redman

Masters Final

1st – Tyrone Kotze

2nd – Dirk Redman

3rd – Sean Rohm

Sound Garden was the main sponsor of the contest and played an important role in making the event possible. Sound Garden covered all the expenses associated with the competition, provided the prizes for the winners, and gave away free merchandise to participants.

The official prize-giving and crowning of the winners took place at Sound Garden at 18:00 that evening. Surfers, supporters, friends and family gathered at the venue to celebrate the winners and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

The evening also featured live music by American Rick, together with delicious food from the restaurant and refreshments from the Sound Garden bar. It was the perfect conclusion to a successful day of surfing and community celebration.

The Sound Garden Surf Contest was a memorable success, thanks to the strong participation from local surfers, the incredible surfing conditions, and the generous support of Sound Garden.

Congratulations to all the winners and to every surfer who participated and helped make the contest an unforgettable event at Thicklip.

IMAGES: ©Liam Spall and snowballstudio.