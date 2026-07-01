Out of Mined Scores Cannes Recognition While Shining a Light on SA’s West Coast

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South African feature documentary Out of Mined has won the Work in Progress Award at the Cannes Film Awards, earning international recognition for its powerful exploration of mining impacts along 450 kilometres of South Africa’s West Coast.

Directed by Arthur Neumeier and produced by Eyeforce in partnership with Protect the West Coast (PTWC), the film brings together the voices of fishers, surfers, Indigenous communities, scientists, legal experts and conservation advocates to tell the story of a coastline under pressure — and the people working to protect it.

For those who surf, fish or explore the West Coast, Out of Mined captures both the region’s extraordinary beauty and the growing threats facing one of South Africa’s most unique coastal ecosystems.

“An award like this helps amplify the voices of the communities featured in the film and encourages a wider conversation about the future of our coastline,” said Mike Schlebach, Managing Director of Protect the West Coast.

Director Arthur Neumeier added: “This recognition is an honour, but most importantly it is recognition for the people who trusted us to tell their story. This film is about connection to place, and asking what future we want for this coastline.”

The award follows a sold-out South African premiere at Cape Town’s Labia Theatre, where nearly 400 people attended across four screenings. The film now begins its international festival journey, with official selections including the Berlin Indie Film Festival, Changing Tide Ocean Film Festival and Green Montenegro International Film Festival.

Out of Mined is a reminder that protecting the West Coast is about more than preserving a landscape — it is about safeguarding marine ecosystems, communities and the places that connect people to the ocean.