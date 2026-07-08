O’Neill SMTH Shapes Rookie Rippers delivers World-Class Surfing in Ballito

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The O’Neill SMTH Shapes Rookie Rippers, which is the curtain-raiser the annual Ballito Pro Festival, was scheduled to take place at Willard Beach on July 4-6 but massive surf on Day one of the event forced contest officials to put the contest on hold until Day two.

Despite this challenge, the O’Neill Rookie Rippers delivered two days of outstanding junior surfing and showcased the depth of South Africa’s emerging talent in some of the best competitive surfing conditions seen in the country this year.

With one day of competition lost, heat times were reduced from 20 to 15 minutes on day two and Finals day so that the event could be completed in time. This reduction in heat times provided valuable preparation for South Africa’s junior team ahead of the ISA World Junior Surfing Championship in early September where heat times in the early rounds are generally 15 minutes long.

The swell calmed down on day two and competitors were provided with clean, solid four-foot surf near-perfect conditions throughout. On a day packed with highlights, Willard Beach produced some flawless barrels providing the perfect platform for many of South Africa’s top junior surfers to deliver an incredible performance in world-class waves.

One of the standout moments came from Ry Colepeper, who posted a perfect 10-point single wave score after riding one of the deepest and most technically impressive barrels of the event.

The surf was slightly smaller on Finals day but there were still plenty of solid waves to be found which gave competitors numerous opportunities to shine .While surfers in the U18, U16 and U14 divisions handled the demanding conditions with commitment and confidence, it was the surfers in the U12 Boys and Girls divisions who earned praise for their courage and determination in the challenging conditions..

Surfing South Africa General Manager Danielle Powis, was full of praise for the competitors and the event as a whole.

“This contest was a fantastic reminder of just how bright the future of South African surfing is. From our youngest Under 12 surfers showing incredible bravery and determination to our Under 18 athletes taking on world-class barrels with confidence and skill, every competitor rose to the occasion. The decision to prioritise athlete safety on the opening day was absolutely the right one, and what followed over the next two busy days was some of the highest-quality junior surfing we’ve seen in recent years. It was also invaluable preparation for our national squad as they continue their journey towards the ISA World Junior Surfing Championship later this year.”

The O’Neill SMTH Shapes Rookie Rippers once again reinforced its reputation as one of South Africa’s premier SA Junior Surf Tour (SAST) events, providing the country’s next generation of surfers with the opportunity to compete in world-class conditions while continuing their progression along the national performance pathway.

The event was sponsored by O’Neill, supported by SMTH Shapes and the Ballito Pro Festival and was run by accredited Surfing South Africa officials, judges, volunteers and water safety teams who made the competition both possible and memorable.

RESULTS:

Under 18 Boys

1st – Ben Esterhuyse

2nd – Matt Canning

3rd – Loghann Tilsley

4th – Kai Stubbs

Under 18 Girls

1st – Louise Lepront

2nd – Emily Jenkinson

3rd – Lila Aszoles

4th – Max Kauffman

Under 16 Boys

1st – Ben Esterhuyse

2nd – Carl Wiersma

3rd – William Neil

4th – Owen Heny

Under 16 Girls

1st – Camilla Heuer

2nd – Lila Aszoles

3rd – May Malherbe

4th – Emma Schermbrucker

Under 14 Boys

1st – Ethan Schermbrucker

2nd – Lazaro De Bruyn

3rd – Ryder Bertish

4th – Tom Pearson

Under 14 Girls

1st – Maya Malherbe

2nd – Brin Jarvis

3rd – Skyla Nadauld

4th – Adrianna Canning

Under 12 Boys

1st – Cody Painter

2nd – Jonathan Pearson

3rd – Charley Songca

4th – Roadie Boddy

Under 12 Girls

1st – Adrianna Canning

2nd – Olivia Shooter

3rd – Lexi Venter

4th – Billi Bo Baker

All the Results of the event, from Round One right up to the Final can be found on www.liveheats.com/surfingsouthafrica

ALL IMAGES ©Dave Lindemann