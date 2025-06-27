Janire Gonzalez Etxabarri (EUK) and Luke Tema (HAW) won the O’Neill SMTH Shapes Ballito Pro Junior on Thursday, 26 June in pumping two-to-three foot surf and light offshore wind. It was an action-packed Finals Day that wrapped up stop No.3 of the World Surf League (WSL) Africa Junior Qualifying Series (JQS).

Janire Gonzalez Etxabarri (EUK) and Remi Fourie (RSA) got off to a quick start in the women’s Final, with Etxabarri locking in two mid-range scores to take the lead. Sophia Medina (BRA) found some open faces to work with, pushing Fourie down to third and Kiara Goold (PYF) struggling in fourth. The difficult conditions didn’t offer more scoring opportunities, with Etxabarri getting the win and Medina settling for runner-up.

“The waves in the Final were really difficult, but I managed to win it and I’m super happy,” said Etxabarri. “It’s a good warm-up, the QS will be another warm-up for the Challenger Series next week. Last year I got a really good result, so I’m excited to be back in Ballito.”

Medina, the 2022 runner-up at the Ballito Pro Junior, said the contest is a premium warm-up event for the Challenger Series.

“I’m grateful to be here,” said Medina. “It’s been fun. It’s such a good warm-up, the girls are ripping and I’m grateful to compete against such amazing women.”

In the women’s Semifinals, goofy-footer Janire Gonzalez Etxabarri (EUK) found the best waves to hit her powerful backhand into the steeper sections, advancing to the Final ahead of Remi Fourie (RSA).

The second Semifinal was stacked, with Challenger Series contender Sophia Medina (BRA) and Tahitian youngster Kiara Goold (PYF) booking their spot in the Final, ousting last year’s runner up Annette Gonzalez Etxabarri (EUK) and eThekwini Pro Junior winner Emily Jenkinson (RSA).

Hawaiian youngster Luke Tema has been earning the highest heat total of every round of the men’s competition. Tema came up against top ranked South African juniors Connor Slijpen, Levi Epenetos and Josh Malherbe.

The waves picked up in the strong offshore and the judges rewarded the big, single maneuvers in the critical section. Tema earned a 6.67 for one huge hit on his backhand, with a backup of 5.33 for two big hits on his forehand, for a 12.00 heat total.

“I’m super stoked, it’s been so fun to get in some practice before the Challenger Series,” said Tema. “The waves got a little tricky in the final, but it’s been really fun. It’s crazy how high the level is in the Challenger, so I just got to keep doing that and more.”

Malherbe really left his best surfing for the Final, committing to a big closeout section for a 5.83 and trailing Tema in second place. The 17-year-old from Coffee Bay found another solid ride for two strong hits and riding it out for a 5.67, falling short of the win and setting for runner-up.

“I went into that knowing it’s going to be a hard final,” said Malherbe. “I gave it my all, so it feels great, I’m happy.”

In the men’s Semifinals, it was a see-saw battle between the two in-form surfers, Luke Tema (HAW) and Connor Sijpen (RSA). Tema relied on his aerial skills to punt a big frontside full rotations, going into the excellent range for an 8.17. Slijpen’s combination of powerful turns and airs saw him advancing in second. In a tightly contested all-South African Semifinal, Cape Town’s Levi Epenetos took the win with Malherbe in second.

Connor Slijpen, Emily Jenkinson Top WSL Africa Junior Rankings

This wraps up Stop No.3 of the WSL Africa JQS season, with Connor Slijpen and Emily Jenkinson holding onto the No.1 positions. Both Slijpen and Jenkinson won the previous stop, the eThekwini Surf Pro Junior in Durban last week.

The attention now shifts to the Ballito Open presented by Flojos Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000 that will run from June 27-29, 2025. The first call will be at 6:50 a.m. GMT+1.

The O'Neill SMTH Shapes Ballito Pro Junior ran from 25-26 June 2025 at Willard Beach.

O’Neill SMTH Shapes Ballito Pro Junior Women’s Final Results:

1- Janire Gonzalez Etxabarri (EUK) 9.67

2- Sophia Medina (BRA) 6.60

3- Remi Fourie (RSA) 5.87

4- Kiara Goold (PYF) 3.04

O’Neill SMTH Shapes Ballito Pro Junior Men’s Final Results:

1- Luke Tema (HAW) 12.00

2- Josh Malherbe (RSA) 11.50

3- Connor Slijpen (RSA) 8.87

4- Levi Epenetos (RSA) 3.70

O’Neill SMTH Shapes Ballito Pro Junior Women’s Semifinal Results:

HEAT 1: Janire Gonzalez Etxabarri (EUK) 11.24 DEF. Remi Fourie (RSA) 8.84, Louise Lepront (RSA) 5.97, Mirai Ikeda (JPN) 1.97

HEAT 2: Sophia Medina (BRA) 10.50 DEF. Kiara Goold (PYF) 9.77, Emily Jenkinson (RSA) 7.30, Annette Gonzalez Etxabarri (EUK) 4.83

O’Neill SMTH Shapes Ballito Pro Junior Men’s Semifinal Results:

HEAT 1: Luke Tema (HAW) 14.47 DEF. Connor Slijpen (RSA) 12.96, Loghann Tilsley (RSA) 9.43, Ben Esterhuyse (RSA) 8.60

HEAT 2: Levi Epenetos (RSA) 10.10 DEF. Josh Malherbe (RSA) 9.50, Ntokozo Maphumulo (RSA) 9.37, Clay Turrell (RSA) 8.53

O’Neill SMTH Shapes Ballito Pro Junior Women’s Quarterfinal Results:

HEAT 1: Remi Fourie (RSA) 11.67 DEF. Mirai Ikeda (JPN) 8.23, Lily Heny (RSA) 2.56, Demi Rowe (RSA) 1.54

HEAT 2: Janire Gonzalez Etxabarri (EUK) 14.67 DEF. Louise Lepront (RSA) 6.40, Leah Lepront (RSA) 6.14, Sky Brown (GBR) 4.03

HEAT 3: Annette Gonzalez Etxabarri (EUK) 9.50 DEF. Emily Jenkinson (RSA) 9.36, Jasmine Venter (RSA) 3.97, Keira Fletcher (RSA) 3.13

HEAT 4: Kiara Goold (PYF) 11.80 DEF. Sophia Medina (BRA) 11.33, Anastasia Venter (RSA) 4.33, Gabriella Herbst (RSA)

O’Neill SMTH Shapes Ballito Pro Junior Men’s Quarterfinal Results:

HEAT 1: Ben Esterhuyse (RSA) 9.33 DEF. Connor Slijpen (RSA) 9.00, Rory Dace (RSA) 5.83, Levi Vosloo (RSA) 4.20

HEAT 2: Luke Tema (HAW) 15.50 DEF. Loghann Tilsley (RSA) 13.67, Kieran Murphy (RSA) 6.63, Nathan Tayler (RSA) 5.16

HEAT 3: Levi Epenetos (RSA) 10.16 DEF. Ntokozo Maphumulo (RSA) 9.10, Luc Lepront (RSA) 9.03, Kai Hall (RSA) 5.10

HEAT 4: Josh Malherbe (RSA) 8.26 DEF. Clay Turrell (RSA) 7.94, Simon Winter (RSA) 7.90, Marcello Zedde (ITA) 4.90