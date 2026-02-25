The O’Neill Cold Water Junior Classic presented by Sea Harvest and supported by Lifestyle Surf Shop took place from 20–22 February, officially launching the 2026 Surfing South Africa (SSA) Junior Surf Tour (SAST) season.

Organised by Surfing South Africa, the event adopted a unique mobile format that saw more than 100 surfers from across the country chasing the best available waves around the Cape Peninsula over three days of competition.

Day One – West Coast Action

The opening rounds of the U18 Boys and Girls and U16 Boys divisions were held in 2–3ft fast, punchy surf at Van Riebeeckstrand in Melkbosstrand on the West Coast of the Cape Peninsula.

Day Two – Kommetjie Perfection

Day two shifted south to Witsands Beach in Kommetjie. The popular Southern Peninsula venue delivered clean 2–3ft surf, light winds, and brilliant sunshine, providing a picturesque backdrop for high-performance surfing.

Finals Day – Muizenberg Delivers

Uncontestable conditions along the West Coast and Atlantic seaboard forced organisers to move the final day to False Bay, specifically Muizenberg — one of South Africa’s most iconic surf spots.

Calm conditions and 3–4ft sets offered multiple peaks with both left- and right-hand opportunities. Despite a dropping swell and outgoing tide, Muizenberg produced the best conditions of the event, creating a fitting stage for the conclusion of the contest and the battle for the R55,000 prize purse.

Division Winners

The U18 Boys and Girls titles were claimed by National Junior Team members:

Ben Esterhuyse (Camps Bay)

Emily Jenkinson (Constantia)

Both surfers shared the R35,000 U18 prize purse and each received an additional R10,000 courtesy of Muizenberg-based Lifestyle Surf Shop.

Other division winners included:

U16 Boys: Carl Wiersma (Port Alfred)

Carl Wiersma (Port Alfred) U16 Girls: Emma Schermbrucker (Kommetjie)

Emma Schermbrucker (Kommetjie) U14 Boys: Lazaro de Bruyn (Sedgefield)

Lazaro de Bruyn (Sedgefield) U14 Girls: Ella van der Made (Dolphin Beach, KZN)

Ella van der Made (Dolphin Beach, KZN) U12 Boys: Cody Painter (Kommetjie)

Cody Painter (Kommetjie) U12 Girls: Adriana Canning (La Lucia, KZN)

Special Awards

The Expression Session Awards went to:

Josh Malherbe (East London) – Boys Division

– Boys Division Louise Le Pront (Jeffreys Bay) – Girls Division

Each received R1,000.

Lifestyle Surf Shop also introduced the O’Neill Top Wave Accumulator Award, presented to the surfer with the highest combined heat scores across the event. This accolade went to Ben Esterhuyse, whose consistent, high-performance surfing across two divisions made him one of the standout athletes of the weekend.

Esterhuyse was awarded an O’Neill Hyperfreak Fire 4/3mm wetsuit valued at R8,999.

2025 Series Winners Honoured

In addition to crowning ten new champions, SSA also recognised the 2025 SAST Series Winners. Trophies, certificates, and prizes were presented at a vibrant Opening Function held at Imhoff’s Farm in Kommetjie on Thursday, 19 February.

A Strong Start to 2026

The 2026 O’Neill Cold Water Junior Classic set a high-performance benchmark for the year ahead.

Danielle Powis, General Manager of Surfing South Africa, believes the event was the perfect way to open the new season:

“I loved the stress and pressure that came with choosing the best conditions each day. The mobile venue format is great for building mental strength and testing preparation and routine. The athletes who were able to maintain composure while adapting to changing conditions and venues were the true standouts at this event.”